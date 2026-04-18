EV Tax Break Fuels Wealthier Australians, Not Those in Need

Australia's electric vehicle boom, spurred by concerns over fuel prices and a popular tax incentive, is disproportionately benefiting high-income earners, raising questions about the policy's equity and effectiveness.

The recent surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Australia, particularly following a six-week conflict in Iran that has heightened concerns about fuel prices and reserves, has brought a critical issue to the forefront: who is truly benefiting from the current incentives. While the appeal of cost savings and environmental consciousness drives many towards EVs, the financial advantages are disproportionately flowing to higher-income earners rather than those who might need the support the most.

EVs have captured a significant and growing share of the Australian car market, reaching 14.6 per cent of all new vehicle sales. This represents a substantial 42 per cent increase in market share since February. This growth is particularly noteworthy considering that overall new vehicle sales have declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year, and even Australia's most popular vehicle, the diesel-powered Ford Ranger ute, saw a 10 per cent drop in sales. In contrast, specific EV models have experienced explosive growth. One MG model, for instance, saw its sales skyrocket by 329.8 per cent between February and March, increasing from 114 to 490 units. Similar impressive growth was observed in the MG S5, Kia EV5, and models from luxury brands like BMW, Polestar, BYD, and Tesla.

This surge in demand is largely attributed to Labor's fringe benefits tax (FBT) break for EVs purchased through novated leases. This scheme allows employers to pay for vehicle leases using pre-tax salary deductions for EVs costing less than $91,387. Introduced in 2022 with the intention of encouraging EV uptake, the policy is now estimated to be costing the government up to 15 times more than initially projected. The Department of Treasury had anticipated that the EV FBT would encourage around 4,700 drivers to switch, but by March 2025, the actual number is expected to reach 100,000. The projected cost for the 2025-26 financial year alone is a staggering $1.35 billion, a figure that is likely to increase substantially given the current fuel crisis and extended timeframe. Economist Chris Richardson has sharply criticized the policy, accurately describing it as a highly effective method for making cars cheaper for wealthy individuals.

Data from a major novated leasing company reveals that a concerning 48.2 per cent of individuals purchasing EVs through this scheme earn over $150,000 annually. This statistic underscores the regressive nature of the current policy. When considering the purchase price of new EVs, it becomes clear why high earners are the primary beneficiaries. For example, the MG MG4, which experienced a 329.8 per cent sales increase, starts at $36,990. The BMW iX, with a 167 per cent sales boost, begins at $79,990, and the Polestar 2, which saw a 132.2 per cent rise in sales, is priced at $62,400. Beyond the initial purchase price, the long-term running costs of EVs are significantly lower than those of petrol or diesel vehicles. The Electric Vehicle Council estimates that petrol and diesel cars cost approximately 20 cents per kilometre to run, compared to just 4 cents for battery-operated EVs. Added to this are savings on maintenance and the FBT exemption, making the financial proposition of switching to an EV highly attractive for those who can afford the upfront investment.

Despite the universal pain felt at the petrol bowser, higher-income earners are better positioned to absorb short-term economic shocks like rising fuel prices. They are also more likely to reside in areas with superior public transport infrastructure and hold jobs that offer remote work flexibility, thereby reducing their reliance on fuel. This contrasts sharply with lower-income earners, who often face greater fuel dependency and have less financial buffer. While the Labor government has committed to reviewing the FBT policy before the May budget, Transport Minister Catherine King has defended the current scheme, highlighting its role in increasing the availability of used EVs. She noted a significant uptick in sales of second-hand EVs, suggesting the policy has been effective in boosting supply as leased vehicles enter the used market. However, even the used EV market is experiencing intense demand, with less than a month's supply (28.6 days) available in March, down from 77 days in February. Even when purchased second-hand, EVs still represent a substantial financial outlay that is likely beyond the reach of many low-income individuals.





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Electric Vehicles Fringe Benefits Tax Novated Leases Fuel Prices Income Inequality

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