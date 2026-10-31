Evacuees from Russian-occupied Oleshky reach Ukraine under Kherson ceasefire

Hundreds of civilians evacuated from Russian-occupied Oleshky have crossed into Ukrainian-held territory under a temporary ceasefire in the Kherson region, as families reunite after years of separation.

Hundreds of civilians evacuated from Russia n-occupied Oleshky crossed into Ukrainian-held territory on Saturday, reuniting with family members at the Ukrainian- Belarus ian border under the most significant truce since Russia's full-scale invasion four and a half years ago.

The major rescue operation began on Friday. Evacuees wrapped in Ukrainian flags stepped off buses to the waiting arms of relatives, volunteers and officials. Volunteers with hand-drawn welcome signs handed coffee to the weary people who had travelled by bus and plane through Russia and Belarus. Residents of nearby villages lined the highway waving flags and torches to greet the convoy.

Also read Evacuation begins from ravaged Russian-controlled Ukrainian city

Melania Trump and Pope Leo Broke Oleshky Ceasefire Deal

The ceasefire in Ukraine's southern Kherson region began at 3am local time on Tuesday and was expected to continue through Sunday evening. The White House said US first lady Melania Trump helped broker the localised deal, while Pope Leo XIV pressed Russia and Ukraine to allow aid deliveries and evacuations. Tetiana Leonidivna, 71, thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who helped her flee. We love them, we love them, she said through tears.

We know that they are protecting us. And a deep bow to them, and a deep bow to their parents, for having such children. I am proud, I am simply proud. Relatives and volunteers from the Red Cross, Medecins Sans Frontieres and World Central Kitchen welcomed the evacuees, ready to provide aid and food, including for their pets.

Holding a cigarette between shaking fingers, 48-year-old Ivan Yevhenovych described his last months in Oleshky. It was very difficult. There were a lot of drones. It was hard to move around the streets, he said.

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Since spring, there hasn't really been any staple food left. People had a little bit of their own reserves. We are thrifty people. He said landmines or drone strikes were killing residents every day.

An estimated 2,000 people remained in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold. They were offered the choice of being evacuated to Ukrainian- or Russian-held territory, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies. Many people stayed behind and didn't want to leave, Yevhenovych said. Some for their houses, some for their animals.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said those who chose to travel from Oleshky to Ukrainian-held territory were taken to the Russian city of Anapa and flown to the Belarusian city of Homel. Russia and Ukraine have not specified how many people chose to leave the city. Melania Trump posted on social media on Friday that the humanitarian convoy could safely evacuate more than 750 people.

Ukrainian authorities, seeking to protect those who remained and safeguard future humanitarian missions, have not said how many residents evacuated Oleshky and have restricted details of their route. Relatives waited on Saturday at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, along with aid tents, coffee stands and even provisions to feed the pets the evacuees were bringing with them.

Families Reunite at Ukrainian-Belarusian Border After Evacuation

Liza Paliy, 19, who last saw her father over two and a half years ago when she, her mother and sister fled the occupied territory while he stayed behind, was among those waiting. We thought at that time that it would be a month, two maximum, and we would return, but unfortunately two years have already passed, she said.

Daria Pavlyn also waited at the border in hopes of reuniting with her father, Mykhailo, whom she had not heard from in about a month. He had planned to flee occupied territory with his family after a nearby strike killed two neighbours but stayed behind when arrangements to care for the family's home and animals fell through.

We realised that, well, there was no other way, and he walked us to the road and that was it, that was the last time they saw him, Pavlyn said. She said that since then, he had feared making the arduous journey out, particularly without Russian documents. Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, hailed the humanitarian mission as a win. This is an extremely important moment.

Behind us are difficult negotiations, agreements, preparations, and an enormous amount of work. But most importantly, the people who waited so long to be rescued are finally safe, he said in an online post. Lubinets said evacuees ranged in age from just over one year old to 94, and they brought pets, including dogs, cats, a parrot and a raccoon.

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Officials Hope Oleshky Truce Establishes New Humanitarian Mechanism

He said he hoped the Oleshky truce could be replicated elsewhere, saying it could form the basis of a new mechanism for responding to the most difficult humanitarian crises. Yana Lantratova, Russia's human rights commissioner, said both sides have agreed to conduct regular humanitarian missions in and around Oleshky. Lubinets did not mention this development. The mission has concluded, but, unfortunately, living conditions in Oleshky remain extremely difficult, she said.

We will make every effort to support those residents who have made the decision to stay. Some Oleshky evacuees who chose to move to Russian-occupied territory were taken to a temporary shelter in Simferopol, Lantratova said. The city is in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. After everything they have endured and a long journey, it is essential for these people to rest, recover and feel cared for.

However, support should not be limited to just a roof over their heads and a hot meal, she said in a social media post. Dmytro and Larysa were among those delighted to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory after the evacuation. The operation brought together multiple aid organisations and volunteers who worked around the clock to assist the evacuees and their pets.

The scene at the border was one of mixed emotions, with tearful reunions alongside relief that loved ones had finally reached safety after years of uncertainty. Many families had been separated since the early days of the invasion, with no clear idea of when or if they would see each other again. The evacuation offered a rare moment of hope amid the ongoing conflict.

The temporary ceasefire, brokered with international assistance, marked the most significant pause in fighting since Russia's invasion began. It allowed the convoy to move safely through Russian-occupied territory and across the border into Ukraine. The operation was carefully coordinated to ensure the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers.

Fighting Continues in Bryansk and Bashkortostan Amid Evacuation

Both Ukrainian and Russian authorities cooperated to facilitate the evacuation, though details of the route and the number of evacuees were kept confidential to protect those still in occupied areas and to safeguard future missions. Meanwhile, fighting continued elsewhere. A Ukrainian drone attack killed a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man in Russia's western Bryansk region, the local governor, Yegor Kovalchuk, said on Saturday. Five others were wounded, he said.

Local officials also reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. Russian media outlets said there was a fire in the region's capital, Ufa, home to several oil refineries. The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had shot down 433 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Moscow launched drone attacks on energy and railway infrastructure across Ukraine overnight, leaving 280,000 households in Dnipro and Kyiv regions without power.

The evacuees from Oleshky arrived after a long journey that took them through Russia and Belarus before crossing into Ukraine. For many, the ordeal was compounded by the fear of leaving without proper documents and the uncertainty of what awaited them. Yet for those who made it, the reunion with family made the hardship worthwhile. The successful evacuation has raised hopes that similar humanitarian corridors could be established in other occupied areas, offering a potential model for future rescue operations.

Ukrainian officials have emphasised the importance of protecting the privacy of those who remain behind, even as they celebrate the safe return of hundreds of civilians.