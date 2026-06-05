Everest Guide Dawa Sherpa Survives Six-Day Ordeal After Missing, Presumed Dead

A Nepali Sherpa guide who was declared dead after going missing on Everest has been found alive by base camp clean-up crews. Dawa Sherpa survived six days alone at extreme altitude without oxygen, crossing dangerous terrain including a crevasse where he was trapped for days, defying odds in the mountain's deadliest season on record.

The family of Dawa Sherpa were told that he had died while descending Everest and should prepare for his funeral. Last seen around 7500 meters with little food and no oxygen, a helicopter rescue team could not locate him.

Ladders had been removed from the most dangerous routes down, and the deadly climbing season seemed to have claimed another victim. But then, nearly a week after he went missing, an Everest base camp clean-up team saw something remarkable. The drama began six days earlier when the guide, known as Hillary Dawa Sherpa, was climbing Everest with a Polish client in the final days of Nepal's spring season.

On May 29, the client abandoned the summit attempt due to frostbite and they hurried back to camp. Between the death zone and Camp 3, the Polish client pushed ahead and joined another descending group. Chris Thrall, a British former Royal Marine in the same group as Dawa, saw him resting. Thrall asked if he was okay and Dawa assured him he was fine and told him to go.

That was the last time anyone saw him. Dawa was alone near the Yellow Band, a steep rock section above Camp 3, at about 7500 meters. Thrall later explained that the summit push had been exceptionally long and challenging, taking 11 days instead of the usual five. He faced a dilemma: go back for a Sherpa who had likely survived hundreds of climbs, or keep moving.

The employer, Himalayan Traverse, said they waited for Dawa until the next day but he did not appear. By May 31, other climbers had left the mountain as the spring season ended and teams removed ladders spanning the crevasses of the treacherous Khumbu Icefall. Dawa's 18-year-old daughter, Mendo Lhamu, said the family had begun funeral rites after the company told them he had died.

An emotional Thrall visited them and offered to launch a GoFundMe page for her education, having already posted an Instagram tribute believing Dawa was the sixth climber to die that season. Over 1000 reached the summit this season, making it the busiest on record. Mendo said they were devastated but somehow believed he might still be alive somewhere in the mountains. Remarkably, she was right.

On Thursday morning, clean-up crews at base camp saw a figure in a blue-and-yellow snowsuit crawling slowly toward them. Officials brought him 100 meters down and gave him food and first aid. Dawa was exhausted, having spent six days descending more than 2000 meters down Everest's Southeast Ridge route without supplementary oxygen. He crossed crevasses normally bridged by ladders and at times slid on his backside.

Mendo said her father credited decades of experience on Everest for keeping him alive: He told her he just kept moving down, knowing that giving up would have meant death. He thought about getting home to his family, not about dying. Pemba Sherpa of 8K Expeditions called it a miracle: no one has survived alone at that altitude on Everest for six days.

The managing director of Himalayan Traverse, also named Dawa Sherpa, explained that extreme conditions made an immediate rescue impossible. Whiteout conditions prevented visibility and sending more Sherpas would have been sending them into a death trap. The company had left supplies at Camp 2 and kept part of the ladder system in place hoping he might use them. They believe he was trapped in a crevasse near Camp 1 for nearly four days. Further details will emerge once he is out of the hospital





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