Everton Unveils Permanent Hillsborough Tribute at New Stadium

Everton Football Club has inaugurated a permanent tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium. The ceremony was attended by Hillsborough family representatives, Liverpool FC officials, and club legends, marking a significant act of solidarity and remembrance.

Everton Football Club has established a permanent tribute to the 97 lives lost in the Hillsborough disaster, marking the 37th anniversary of the tragedy. A solemn ceremony was held at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, where representatives from the Hillsborough families and Liverpool Football Club were invited to pay their respects and formally unveil a commemorative plaque situated outside the South Stand.

This significant gesture underscores the enduring solidarity and shared remembrance between the two Merseyside clubs, despite their traditional rivalry. Sir Kenny Dalglish, who served as Liverpool's manager during the devastating 1989 FA Cup semi-final, and the legendary striker Ian Rush, both laid floral tributes on behalf of Liverpool FC, a poignant act symbolizing the club's continued remembrance. Among those present to honor the victims was Stephen Kelly, a dedicated Hillsborough campaigner and a devoted Evertonian. Kelly, who tragically lost his older brother Michael in the disaster, played a personal and deeply moving role in laying a wreath at the memorial site. The newly unveiled plaque serves as a lasting monument to the 97 Liverpool supporters who were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough, a stark reminder of the catastrophic events that unfolded. The ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of individuals from both clubs, including former Everton striker Graeme Sharp, club ambassadors Ian Snodin and Graham Stuart, and the chief executives of both Everton and Liverpool, Angus Kinnear and Billy Hogan, respectively. This gathering of figures from both sides of the Merseyside divide highlights the profound impact of Hillsborough on the entire community and the importance of collective remembrance. The timing of this tribute is particularly poignant as the two local rivals are scheduled to face each other in the first Merseyside derby to be held at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. In parallel, Liverpool Football Club also observed the anniversary with deep solemnity. Liverpool players, coaching staff, and head coach Arne Slot held a moment of silence at the club’s training ground, standing beside their own Hillsborough memorial. At precisely 3:06 pm, the exact time the fateful match against Nottingham Forest was halted on April 15, 1989, the entire Liverpool FC organization fell silent. Following this period of reflection, 97 balloons were released from the centre circle of Anfield, a visually striking and emotionally charged tribute to each of the lives lost





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