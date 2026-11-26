Australians are genuinely doing it tough in 2026 as inflation reaches 4.9 per cent and cost of living pressures mount. Trust in the major parties has collapsed, with the combined Labor and Coalition primary vote falling to 66 per cent.

Australians are genuinely doing it tough in 2026, with the October inflation rate reaching 4.9 per cent. Anyone who has filled a petrol tank or done a big supermarket shop in the past month did not need the official figure to realise how punishing things are.

Australians Genuinely Doing It Tough

For years, politicians of all stripes intoned empathically that Australians were doing it tough. Household discussions about finances around the kitchen table were invariably solemn and stressful, even during the long period when interest rates and inflation were low and times were good. That was the common language of politics. Now it is actually true.

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More than a few older Australians who made their way through the often economical boom-and-bust decades of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s will look at current inflation and interest rates and wonder what the fuss is about. But in those days they did not have to contend with the obscene, socially destructive cost of housing in the 2020s. They could also rely on substantial, regular workforce-wide pay rises to provide relief.

In the suburbs and the regions, reality has overtaken the rhetoric, leaving great numbers of Australians stranded economically and low on hope. This feeling of disillusion is the driver for the political disruption now taking place. In the past 20 years, the nation has changed governments three times, had seven prime ministers and gone through the Global Financial Crisis and a pandemic.

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Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have driven up energy prices, while the new and, to some, terrifying technology of AI and its concomitant data centres are fuelling inflation. The series of governments elected have in their own ways failed to persuade increasing proportions of the national electorate that they were serious and knew what they were doing. In response, more and more voters have gone looking for alternatives.

Collapse of Major Party Support

At the 2007 election, the total primary vote for Labor and the Coalition was 85 per cent. At last year's election it had fallen to 66 per cent. This month's Resolve poll measured the combined support for the ALP and the Coalition at just one in five voters trusting Albanese, as blame sticks for the cost of living.

We are in an environment in which good news, such as a growing economy, rising demand and near to full employment, inevitably leads to bad news. An overheated economy plagued by inflation requires higher interest rates and more people put out of work to slow demand. When caught in that cycle, people trying to establish a family, look after their children with less stress and finally ditch that side hustle will rightly wonder how they will ever get ahead.

There is no doubt the Albanese government is in serious trouble over, primarily, the cost of living and, more broadly, the public's confidence in its handling of the economy. Its position is not irretrievable. How it responds to its troubles and charts a course out of them over the six months between now and the next budget will determine its fate. Treasurer Jim Chalmers, with Anthony Albanese's backing, this week chose the confessional path, delivering a ministerial statement.

With Wednesday's high inflation figure imminent, Chalmers understood that an avalanche of contumely would be coming his way. In his downbeat outlining of the difficult times ahead, he took an interesting tactical turn, dropping his established practice of claiming to respect everyone's views. He foreshadowed a more aggressive approach to his detractors, questioning their motivations.

Chalmers Adopts Aggressive Political Stance

He told the parliament: So much of the daily commentary on our economy is stuck in an endless spiral of negativity which is designed to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. With his personal polling numbers under water, and the opposition and a number of commentators predicting his removal as treasurer, he has not got much to lose by throwing a few punches.

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But even if he might have been prompted at least a little by a desire to protect himself, there was something to what he said. It would help if the nation could find a way to improve how economic policy is advanced, argued and discussed. Context and truth often seem to be on a long holiday.

A good example has been the clockwork-like warnings from business bodies and friendly commentators and economists over the past five years of an imminent wage-price spiral. Not much is required to inspire these dire predictions. They followed the government's first-term introduction of same job same pay and multi-employer bargaining reforms, which some in the business press laughably condemned as a revival of the industrial relations of the 1970s.

They also turn up whenever a high-profile enterprise agreement is reached or the Fair Work Commission in its annual wage review makes a decision. No wage-price spiral has happened; in fact, real wages are. Reserve Bank board member Iain Ross, a former Fair Work Commission president, seems to have been so frustrated by the continued hysteria that he recently delivered a speech explaining why it cannot happen.

Wage Price Spiral Warnings Proven False

Put simply, the key inhibitors are the presence of long-lasting enterprise agreements, the minimisation of industrial awards and the negligible proportion of unionists in the private sector. As anyone who paid a jot of attention would know. But that is unlikely to matter: the warnings are likely to continue.

Just as union leaders are there to satisfy the rank-and-file, so too are industry lobby group chiefs obliged to play up to the businesses that pay subscriptions to keep these bodies afloat and influential. Self-interested stakeholder groups, once tangential to the business of politics, are now deeply embedded and omnipresent in the nation's fully professionalised political architecture.

A new employer mega-body, the Alliance of Industry Associations, which includes 31 industry bodies including the Business Council of Australia, the National Farmers Federation, the Australian Banking Association and the Australian Industry Group, has been formed. Political leadership in decline is a theme that runs through the current moment.