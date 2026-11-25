Scots College principal Dr Ian Lambert will step back from day-to-day duties on December 9 after parents called for his resignation following an alleged sexual assault. Vice-principal John Crerar will take control of school operations.

The embattled principal of Scots College, Dr Ian Lambert, will step back from day-to-day duties at the elite Sydney private school a year before he is due to retire, after parents called for him to resign.

The move follows mounting pressure for a leadership overhaul at the school after the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl this year. In an email to parents, the Scots College Council said current vice-principal John Crerar would assume control of all school operations in an expanded role from December 9. Lambert will retain the title of principal until his retirement in 2027. A new principal is due to start in 2028.

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Council Seeks Feedback On School Leadership

Following the alleged sexual assault this year, the school council distributed a questionnaire seeking feedback on the school leadership. The council also ran focus groups with parents and students as it weighed the school's direction. One parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern of facing backlash from the community, said the council appeared to be listening.

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The parent said the feedback gathered through the questionnaire and focus groups pointed consistently to a desire for stronger discipline at the school. One of the things that they found consistently across everything was that the boys wanted more discipline, and that the discipline within the school was not enough, they said. The parent said everyone was grateful for the change. Everyone is so happy.

We want better standards for our boys. We want a safe environment for the boys with clear discipline and boundaries, the parent said. Council chairman Reverend Glen Pather said in the email to parents that the board had listened carefully to their feedback, adding there was much to build on and important work to do. The school's 60 million dollar John Cunningham Student Centre, built in the style of a Scottish baronial castle, was in large part funded by donations.

Centre Supports Ongoing Improvement Momentum

The centre has been a major recent addition to the college campus. These arrangements maintain the momentum in the college's ongoing work of improvement and help prepare the college for its next principal, Pather wrote. The council said it had strong confidence in Crerar's judgement, leadership and understanding of Scots, noting he was widely respected within the college and its community.

Scots College has also denied shielding boys because parents were donors, following scrutiny of the school's handling of past matters. Under his revised role, Lambert will work with donors and Old Boys, assist with major school milestones and draw on his deep experience and vision for the college to further articulate the educational philosophy and strategic foundations that make Scots distinctive.

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The council said this work required a shared approach to the year ahead, and would help prepare the school for a new principal in 2028. The leadership transition comes as the college seeks to rebuild trust with families and set clearer standards for student behaviour. Parents have welcomed the shift, describing it as a step toward better standards and a safer environment with clear discipline and boundaries for the boys at the school.