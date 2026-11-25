Weak business investment in labour-saving equipment for a decade explains stagnant productivity, not government red tape, economists say. Real wages fell 5 per cent after COVID, giving employers little incentive to invest.

Weak business investment in new equipment over the past decade is the main reason for Australia's stagnant productivity, not government red tape, according to economists.

Weak Investment Drives Productivity Stagnation

The lack of improvement needs little further explanation given how long investment has been weak. There is no topic in economics on which more bulldust is spoken than productivity. Yet when you get past the bulldust, no other topic is more important to our standard of living. Many ordinary people think improving productivity means producing more goods and services by working harder.

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It does not. It means producing more without working harder. In other words, it means finding ways to be more efficient. The more efficient we become in producing the goods and services we want, the more prosperous we become.

Most of the bulldust comes from business lobby groups, which use our desire for greater productivity to justify favours they want from government. If only you would cut the taxes we pay, we could produce more. If only you would make our industrial relations law more flexible, we could produce more. Translation: if only you would let us make our workers lives more miserable, we could produce more and make them better off.

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The bulldust always implies workers would get their cut from any improvement in productivity. That used to be a reasonable assumption. But the greater flexibility already introduced to industrial relations law has made it much less certain workers would get their cut. The old law, and the unions, made sure it happened.

Business Lobbyists Push Red Tape Cuts

Now, not so much. Another part of the business bulldust is the claim that reducing government red tape would increase productivity. The strange thing is the Albanese government seems to have bought this argument. Treasurer Jim Chalmers is always making speeches about how much red tape has been cut and how much more is planned.

It is no bad thing to cut unnecessary rules, regulations and form-filling. It may even do a little to help productivity. But if you think mere government red tape is holding back the flood of productivity improvement, you are deluding yourself. The government may not really think cutting red tape helps much but wants to be seen doing something about stagnant productivity.

Cutting red tape is cheap and relatively easy, and it does not mind giving business something it says it wants. Note that when business says if you do A, we will do B, there is never any follow-up to see if B was delivered. The media moves on and so do the rest of us. Once business has got what it wants, so does it.

The trouble with using productivity as a business lobbying lever is that it leaves people with the impression that productivity comes from the government. It is the classic look over there trick when business does not want us to see what it is doing, or not doing. Productivity improvement comes from the private sector, nowhere else. What governments do or do not do to make business life easier is very much a secondary consideration.

Private Sector Innovation Needs Capital Investment

The other trouble is that this lobbying clouds understanding of what economists have long known about raising private sector productivity. Workers productivity improves when they are given more or better labour-saving machines. To a much lesser extent, managers can improve productivity by improving how a business does its job. By making it more efficiently organised.

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Dr Mike Keating has written that all the evidence through history is that productivity growth has been almost entirely driven by innovation involving the adoption of new technologies, such as steam power, electricity, the internal combustion engine, automation and computerisation. The trouble is business investment in new equipment has been weak for a decade, before this year's surge in investment in data centres. So the lack of improvement in productivity needs little further explanation.

Michele Bullock said in September that one of the things some of our team have concluded is that over the last decade or so, Australian businesses just seem to have become less dynamic. So there is something about businesses where they are not investing enough, they are not looking for ways to combine labour and capital in ways to increase productivity.

Productivity matters because, apart from soaring commodity prices, it is the only way we can increase our material standard of living. Improved productivity allows an employer to increase workers pay without adding to inflation. So why have businesses stopped investing in bigger and better labour-saving machines? Because they do not have to, to make a satisfactory profit.

Low Wages Reduce Business Incentive

There are easier and cheaper ways to keep profits up. Such as keeping wages low but putting up the price of what you are selling anyway. You probably do not need me to tell you that your wage has barely been holding its own with rising prices, certainly not getting ahead of them. In my experience, improvements in productivity have been greatest when wages are rising strongly.

At present, wages have not been rising strongly. As I keep saying, real wages were allowed to fall by 5 per cent in the two years after COVID, so employers have had little incentive to invest in better equipment. If we could wave a wand and increase wages by 5 or 10 per cent, businesses would rush to cut their wages bill by investing in labour-saving equipment.

But perhaps with all the investment in AI, that may be on the way. The Salvo buried deep inside me must add, however, that there is more to life than productivity. It makes us better off materially, gives us more stuff, without improving the social or spiritual side of our lives. And there is often a trade-off between the efficiency with which we work and having a job we enjoy. But do not expect an employer to tell you that.