The Jensen Huang affair scandal and Kylian Mbappe's Mao Zedong meme controversy reveal how China uses market access to silence critics and enforce its governing mythology worldwide.

News of AI chip giant Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's affair with an attractive Chinese businesswoman, who may or may not be a CCP spy, was just the kind of titillating business-money-intrigue combination that gives a story wings to travel the world.

Mbappe Meme Triggers China Sponsorship Loss

Sex, as they say, sells. But the story that revealed an arguably more sinister approach to world domination taken by the CCP involved football. French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe has borne the brunt of China's rage over an internet meme depicting him as Mao Zedong. The French soccer player inadvertently exposed the way the CCP silences critics around the world - not with sexy spies, but with consumer spend.

Also read Nvidia Board Will Not Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO Amid Abuse Allegations

In October, a video emerged of Mbappe laughing at a meme of his face on the body of (his words) a guy - I think he's a Chinese dictator. According to historian Jon Halliday, even the blood-soaked Russian regime considered Mao a bit barbaric. His Long March to consolidate power killed tens of thousands of his own followers. Many died from exhaustion and starvation, while Mao himself was carried in a litter for significant portions of the journey.

Mao was known for his violent purges and suppression of revolt. He is the father of totalitarian government in China, where history has been rewritten to depict him as a benevolent hero of the people. Simply calling him a dictator is, some might even say, downright generous to his legacy. Not the Chinese government, though.

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Or the Chinese businesses required to submit to government direction in the totalitarian nation. After the video emerged, Chinese brands that had been leveraging his popularity among Chinese consumers quickly withdrew their sponsorship from the football player. Sports drink maker Dongpeng Beverage declared that it firmly opposes and has zero tolerance for any conduct that hurts national feelings. Effective immediately, we are terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe.

Technology and democracy. Who is Alice Huang? The suspected Chinese spy at the centre of the Nvidia scandal. Companies removed the Real Madrid player from the Chinese versions of their games.

Government state media suspended broadcasts of La Liga, Spain's football league matches. The football idol was, in China at least, disappeared and unpersoned. La Liga apologised, but said the player was entitled to his personal opinion. The Chinese government did not accept that he was.

Mbappe apologised. La Liga debased itself further. The CCP does not appear to have relented. Chinese citizens who noticed Mbappe disappear were told that he had insulted Mao - further specifics were blocked by the nation's internet firewall.

It's telling that even a regime that sells its centralised power structure as a virtue shies away from the bluntest description of the leader at its apex. We in the West might be tempted to dismiss the Mbappe episode. So what that footballer isn't a favourite in China any more? The striker is still alive and (literally) kicking.

Nothing especially dramatic has taken place. China relations. Thanks to Trump, China has even more reason to despise the Quad. But it has.

China Uses Market Access to Silence Critics

China didn't just silence one football player. It used access to its market to enforce its governing mythology on the world. The CCP delivered every organisation hoping to sell to the Chinese a warning that alternative narratives to its own will not be tolerated - even if they are trivial and take place outside China. Everyone hoping to interact with China has been warned that the truth must not be uttered.

Every original punster with a cat named Mao is potentially committing a thought-crime. It comes at a time when China has launched a charm offensive on X. Thanks to the wonders of AI translation, it's now possible to have conversations with people from around the world who speak different languages. Chinese netizens are often witty. No-one living under a totalitarian regime would dare say anything that deviated from the party orthodoxy in such a public place, of course.

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But I believe they are genuinely proud of China's considerable achievements. There is good reason to be. The West also has much to be proud of, including the freedoms we take for granted. Utopia, asks why we should defend our trade routes against our largest trading partner.

The Chinese government just told us why: because even trade with China is conditional on submission to values that are antithetical to pluralistic, democratic societies. And once we are sufficiently silenced, the Chinese government can walk in the front door to a more kinetic form of control. Installing a lock on the door at least reminds us that it could be needed. The Mbappe episode is also, as they say, a teachable moment.

Especially young people with no memory of the repressive Soviet Union have been taught to associate words such as dictator and totalitarian with America, especially under President Donald Trump. Trump does seem to have a personal affinity with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and could get used to being at the helm of a totalitarian regime. But the US political system has so far remained steadfastly democratic.

The recent midterms, in which Trump's Republican Party was punished for failing to deliver on election promises, was a reminder of that. China relations. We are really making history: Trump, Xi and Putin issue peace declaration after rare summit.

Nvidia Spy Story Highlights Systemic Tussle

Instead, with a football star to make the topic interesting to them, now is a good time to explain to young people why it even matters if the Chinese government is setting a honeytrap to coax technology secrets from a US AI business. And why there are misgivings over selling the CCP the advanced chips in ordinary trade. The Jensen Huang story isn't a morality tale of CEO sleaze.

It's the sexy spy version of a more profound tussle between political systems. In a democratic society we can admit that our system is not perfect and our leaders even less so. We do that often and at length. The story of the football player, the CEO, the spy is a rare window of public interest to highlight the alternative: totalitarian silence.

Parnell Palme McGuinness is an insights and advocacy strategist. She has done work for the Liberal Party and the German Greens and is a senior fellow at the Centre for Independent Studies.