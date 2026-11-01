Travel writer Ben Groundwater eats his way from Sydney to Nairobi via Dubai, sampling ramen, Pakistani curry, airline meals, Tusker beer, nyama choma and ugali.

Travel writer Ben Groundwater has documented a 24-hour culinary journey from Sydney to Kenya with Emirates, via Dubai, describing every meal along the way including a five-hour layover in the United Arab Emirates.

Sydney Ramen And In-flight Meals

His journey begins at Sydney International Airport, which he describes as where every gourmet experience should most definitely not begin. He kicks off the trip at Hikari Ramen + Donburi, airside in the international terminal, ordering a tonkotsu ramen. Unfortunately, the meal reminds him of the last tonkotsu ramen he ate in Fukuoka, Japan, the home of this thick, porky soup.

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What he should have pictured instead is a limp, under-seasoned broth with a few flabby cuts of pork belly and an overcooked egg. Sigh. On board the flight, as the clock passes 11pm, he is served a soggy chicken schnitzel and a glass of Friulian pinot grigio, so the trip is not off to the best start.

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Breakfast on the plane is a decent spread of scrambled eggs with mushrooms and baked beans, but he is saving room for the main event. He has a five-hour layover in Dubai, which he could spend roaming the halls of one of his least favourite airports, or he could escape into the city for a few hours and find something delicious to eat. In a city heaving with celebrity chef restaurants, he would rather go elsewhere.

Layover In Dubai For Pakistani Food

Dubai airport is in Deira, a no-frills section of the city that contains some truly great places to eat the cuisines of the resident diasporas: Iran, Syria, India, the Philippines, Afghanistan and more. He takes a 20-minute metro ride to Pak Darbar, a Pakistani place open from 4am to 2am, if you can get your head around that. From his quick scan of the dining room, it is incredibly popular with Dubai taxi drivers.

It is also incredibly popular with him because here he pays the equivalent of $4 and gets a huge plate of chana masala, a gently spiced chickpea curry, a crisp paratha and a cup of Pakistani tea. Break the bread with your hand, scoop up a big wodge of curry, stuff it all in your mouth, and you are in absolute heaven.

And then he is on Emirates, this time bound for Nairobi, and somewhat coincidentally being served a chicken tikka masala, which does not have the complexity of the chana a few hours earlier, but is tasty, and goes well with a glass of French picpoul. Finally, he touches down in Nairobi.

Arrival In Nairobi And Tusker Beer

He has a strongly held opinion that you are not really in Africa until you have ordered a bottle of the national beer, so on arrival at the Sarova Panafric hotel in Nairobi, he heads straight to the pool bar and orders an icy cold Tusker. There is time, too, for a flatbread with nyama choma, the Kenyan national dish of grilled meat with a tomato and onion salsa, before he crashes out.

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The next morning, jet-lagged and bleary-eyed, he stumbles down to the breakfast buffet and collects a wild mishmash of dishes he has never heard of but seem interesting, and an omelette. That includes mandazi, fried, slightly sweetened bread popular in Mombasa, chickpeas with harissa, fish with ponzu, and Kenyan-style sausages. The history of this tasty dish is the history of humanity.

This country is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is an interesting mix of historic influences from the Arab world and the subcontinent, added to local traditions, all of which are getting together and making friends on his plate. For lunch, he is treated to a proper Kenyan spread at a Nairobi restaurant called Kilimanjaro Jamia.

Kenyan Wedding Feast And Ugali

It specialises in share plates of various dishes, in this case grilled chicken and beef, rice pilaf, French fries, Indian-style chapatis and sambal to dip them in. This, his guide from Intrepid Travel tells him, is the sort of meal you could expect to be served at a Kenyan wedding, which really makes him want to attend a Kenyan wedding.

Later that evening he gets to sample another national staple, ugali, a polenta-like maize-meal mush that fills the stomach and pairs neatly with the likes of stewed spinach and grilled meats. This food is meant to be eaten with your hands, elemental and delicious, and it really hits the spot. What he needs most right now, however, is another Tusker and a good lie down.

Ben Groundwater is a Sydney-based travel writer, columnist, broadcaster, author and occasional tour guide with more than 25 years of experience in media, and a lifetime of experience traversing the globe. He specialises in food and wine, writing about it as well as consuming it, and at any given moment in time Ben is probably thinking about either ramen in Tokyo, pintxos in San Sebastian, or carbonara in Rome. Follow him on Instagram @bengroundwater.