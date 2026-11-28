Brian Johnston, raised in Switzerland, returns to find its food infused with world ingredients but still favors classic seasonal dishes on a four-day trip through Neuchatel, St Gallen and Chur.

A travel writer raised in Switzerland has returned to find the country's food changed, with world ingredients and Middle Eastern and Asian restaurants now common.

Lake Perch in Neuchatel

But he still believes classic and seasonal dishes are best, and each time he returns he aims to eat like Heidi's grandfather. His four-day itinerary spanned Neuchatel, St Gallen and Chur. Summer in Switzerland means filets de perches, invariably served with beurre blanc and shoestring fries. This simple dish of lake perch needs a lake, scenic terrace and sunshine.

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It is the fish-and-chips dish of his youth, and he was eagerly anticipating it. Three hours after shuffling off a long-haul flight, he collapsed into just the right spot, Restaurant Les Jeunes Rives in Neuchatel. South across its lake, the Alps are a blue shimmer in which he imagines a convention of angels is meeting. On a late-September Saturday with such fine weather, Jeunes Rives was packed with locals, but fortunately he had a booking.

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The perch came with riste d'aubergines stewed to jam-like consistency. A glass of fruity local chasselas complemented an opening day too good to forgo dessert: meringue with quince sorbet and lashings of thick Gruyere cream. The sugar hit and lakeshore promenading delayed jetlag until early evening. A food truck by Parking du Port delivered a white, mildly flavoured veal sausage whose crispy skin was blackened by grilling.

And then he was done. His hotel, Hotel Touring au Lac, did have crispy croissants. Swiss croissants are smaller and less buttery than French ones; he had two along with a banana and black coffee. Restaurant Orologio has a lunchtime hunting-season menu and boar roasting on a courtyard spit.

He ordered venison terrine, which was just OK, with chanterelle mushrooms, which were glorious. Then boar with spatzli, those chewy little dumplings perfect for soaking up rich gravy. Coffee in Switzerland is seldom great, but the caffeine jangled him back into action. That afternoon he wandered the International Museum of Horology.

Evening Meals in Switzerland

On the way to the station he stopped by alternative, not-for-profit bar Brasserie le Cardinal, his dinner destination. The green-and-white interior is an art nouveau treat, with ornate plasterwork vying with curlicue ironmongery. Wall tiles depict ducks, kingfishers and an errant cockatoo. After his meaty lunch, he felt moules mariniere was the right choice.

Besides, its buttery white-wine sauce is an excuse to empty the breadbasket. He could frankly eat nothing but bread in Europe and be content. A waiter showed him a handheld blackboard chalked with desserts. To him, in September in Switzerland, it has to be plum tart.

The slab that arrived could feed a whole family and yet somehow disappeared. Switzerland is a pricey dining destination, so it pays to add to the camel's hump over breakfast. Two croissants and a bit of bread and ham, muesli dolloped with blueberry yoghurt, and an apple carried away. Smart move: he had a longish train ride and the on-board coffee, barely enough of it to drown a fly, costs CHF5.20 ($9).

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St Gallen Food History

Desperation in travel always proves expensive. No need for lunch, however, as he moseyed around St Gallen's attractive old town. He dined at Restaurant zum Goldenen Schafli, one of the city's several erststockbeizli, or historic first-floor restaurants in half-timbered houses. The floorboards creak and tilt as if on a galleon, and candles flicker.

It was only six o'clock, but the Swiss are early eaters. He was ready for his sweet-potato veloute followed by veal in wild-mushroom sauce, a dish he usually associates with Zurich. Figs with buttermilk ice-cream and Amaretto crumble made a fine finale. Two slices of bread hacked off a fresh loaf, a sliver of Emmenthal, black coffee and a freshly squeezed orange juice set him up at Tailormade Hotel LEO St Gallen.

At Bratwurst & Bowls, the bratwurst's juices burst out of its skin, and the accompanying burli, a super-crusty St Gallen bread roll, was sensational. St Gallen locals frown on mustard with bratwurst, but they are wrong: the mustard is worth the server's disapproval and an extra charge. He then took a 90-minute train ride further south to Chur, where he would be poised to venture into the alps.

Chur Alpine Hotels

He is seldom keen on hotel dining, but old-fashioned Swiss family hotels usually have reliable food, and he was not wrong at Hotel Stern. At Veltliner Weinstube he had a green salad with strips of regional air-dried beef, capuns (stuffed Swiss-chard rolls cooked in milk bouillon) and a side of muluns (fried potatoes with apple sauce and cheese). Over the next few days, there would have to be vigorous alpine hiking to work it all off.

But meanwhile, some walnut ice-cream, surely. Brian Johnston seemed destined to become a travel writer: he is an Irishman born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland, who has lived in Britain and China and now calls Australia home.