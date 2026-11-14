Malta Food Guide: Seven Michelin Restaurants and Cheap Pastizzi on a Three-Day Visit

A three-day food trip to Malta reveals seven Michelin-starred restaurants alongside cheap local eats such as pastizzi and pizza, with warm welcomes from locals in Valletta and Marsaxlokk.

Malta, the Mediterranean island south of Italy and north of Libya, now has seven Michelin-starred restaurants. A three-day visit to Valletta and beyond shows both cheap local eats and high-end dining.

The writer had feared the local food would disappoint, having heard that in the recent past it was so awful and scarce that people would sail the 90 kilometres to Sicily to stock up. Arriving in the late afternoon, the writer dropped luggage at a small rented apartment in the capital Valletta and went out for a snack. Valletta was different from expectations, with hole-in-the-wall cafes, restaurants and bars lining cobbled streets, all with tables and chairs outside.

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Affordable treats in Valletta

Europe's smallest capital proved surprisingly impressive. At Atilem Coffee and Wine, next door to the 16th-century palazzo Casa Rocca Piccola, a decaf Americano and a pistachio cheesecake cost a cheap 7.50 euros, or about 12 Australian dollars, in total. The cake was delicious and the coffee good and strong. A couple at a neighbouring table asked where the writer was from and how long she was staying, then paid the bill to welcome her to their country.

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For dinner the choice was Ta Nenu, which specialises in local cuisine in a historic limestone bakehouse. The Aljotta, at 10.50 euros, was dark and rich, garlicky and spicy, with mussels, white fish, tomato and potato, served with a hunk of sourdough Maltese ftajjar. The writer ignored the braised horsemeat and snail stew and chose a safer regional favourite: swordfish at 23.30 euros, grilled with a spiced pepper and tomato sauce, olives, capers and herbs.

It was simple but bursting with flavour. A friend arrived overnight, so breakfast on Saturday was at The Caffe Cordina, a Maltese institution founded in 1837 and now housed in the spectacular former Treasury of the Knights of St John. Run by the sixth generation of its family owners, it offers familiar food like a full English breakfast, eggs benedict, croissants and shakshuka.

Michelin star dining options

The cheese and onion omelette at 12 euros was as flat as a pancake and just as uninspiring, but the Americano coffee at 2.40 euros was excellent. The full English is an option nearly everywhere, since Brits ruled the country for 164 years and still make up 30 per cent of the annual 4.5 million visitors. The rest of the morning was spent wandering picturesque narrow streets. Malta has quality dining everywhere you look and, incredibly, seven Michelin-starred restaurants.

At Manuela Malta Pastizzi, a traditional bakery, the writer tried a ricotta pastizzi and another filled with mushy peas. The pastry pockets, still warm from the oven, were flaky, soft, flavoursome and incredibly cheap at 3 euros. Again a local insisted on paying. For lunch the cafes were skipped in favour of warm pizza slices from NPOM NOM Pinseria.

It is Roman flatbread style, topped with tomato, eggplant, zucchini and cheese at 4.85 euros, and it slid down very nicely indeed. At night the pair caught a Bolt, the local equivalent of Uber, to Marsaxlokk, a fishing village 7 kilometres away that is less touristy, old and pretty. The harbour was filled with brightly coloured wooden fishing boats and the waterfront lined with seafood restaurants.

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Fresh seafood in Marsaxlokk

At Liska Marsaxlokk, right on the water, they shared whitebait fritters at 15 euros and whole sea bass, deboned at the table, served with roast potatoes, ratatouille and salad. The fish, at 6 euros per 100 grams with sides included, was caught that morning, they were assured, and it tasted like it. On Sunday the focus was Noni, a single-starred restaurant in a 400-year-old building, booked with a day of sparing eating beforehand.

Breakfast at Bus Stop, another sunny outdoor eatery, tested that resolve with a smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel with avocado, rocket and tomato at 9.95 euros. The friend ordered Stuffatt al-Fenek, rabbit stew, at Rubino restaurant for 16 euros so the writer did not have to. She pronounced the meat, braised slowly with tomatoes, wine, garlic, peas and Mediterranean herbs, absolutely delicious. Noni was a delight.

Noni restaurant tasting menu

The tasting menu of eight courses is not overpriced at 145 euros. Dishes include qassata, a mushroom-filled pasta with a mushroom reduction and hazelnut sauce, Rossi Prawns with heritage carrots, buckwheat pancake and Sauce Jaqueline, wild game pie and, the writer's favourite, an egg-shaped dome of sheep's yoghurt filled with mandarin chamomile and citrus honey that cracks open to look like a real egg.

It was a genuine surprise and delight, much like the quantity and quality of all the food on the modern Maltese menu.