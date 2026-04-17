Evolutionary Advantage: Red Hair and Fair Skin Linked to Enhanced Vitamin D Synthesis

A large-scale genetic study reveals that genes associated with red hair and fair skin, prevalent in Europe, have been actively selected for over 10,000 years. Scientists propose this selection was driven by the need for increased vitamin D synthesis in regions with low sunlight, offering a survival advantage to early farmers with limited dietary vitamin D.

Red hair and fair skin , often the subject of stereotypes, may actually represent an evolutionary advantage, particularly for individuals living in regions with limited sunlight. A significant genetic study involving nearly 16,000 ancient human remains and over 6,000 living individuals has provided compelling evidence that human evolution has continued to progress, even since the widespread adoption of agriculture.

The research identified 479 genetic variants that appear to have been positively selected for, meaning they have become more prevalent in human populations over time. Among these are genes associated with red hair and fair skin. Scientists hypothesize that these traits were selected for their potential to enhance vitamin D synthesis, a crucial nutrient for bone health and immune function, especially in populations with diets low in vitamin D and residing in areas with less sun exposure. This efficiency in vitamin D production could have offered significant survival benefits in northern climates. Previously, only a handful of instances of traits being amplified by natural selection had been identified, such as genes enabling adult lactose tolerance. The scarcity of such examples had led some to believe that directional selection had become rare since the emergence of modern humans in Africa approximately 300,000 years ago. However, this latest study, utilizing an unprecedented volume of ancient DNA data and advanced computational methods, demonstrates that evolutionary selection has actively shaped the prevalence of hundreds of genes in West Eurasia. Furthermore, the study reveals that this evolutionary pressure has intensified since the transition from hunter-gatherer lifestyles to settled farming communities. "With these new techniques and a large amount of ancient genomic data, we can now watch how selection shaped biology in real time," stated Dr. Ali Akbari, the lead author from Harvard University. While the link between red hair, fair skin, and vitamin D synthesis appears straightforward, other selected gene variants present more complex interpretations. For instance, a mutation that significantly increases the risk of celiac disease emerged around 4,000 years ago and has become increasingly common. This suggests that individuals carrying this variant, despite their predisposition to an autoimmune disorder, may have possessed an advantage in survival and reproduction, enabling them to pass on their genes to subsequent generations. Similarly, an immune gene known as TYK2, which substantially elevates the risk of tuberculosis, saw a rise in frequency between 9,000 and 3,000 years ago before declining. Researchers propose that these disease-risk genes might have provided protection against prevalent pathogens during specific historical periods. The study also identified negative selection against gene combinations that promote higher body-fat percentages, supporting the thrifty gene hypothesis. This theory posits that adaptations for fat storage, beneficial for survival during times of food scarcity for hunter-gatherers, became detrimental once agriculture ensured a more consistent food supply. "This work allows us to assign place and time to forces that shaped us," commented Professor David Reich of Harvard Medical School, the senior author. While the study's findings are concentrated on evolutionary trends in West Eurasia, the origin of the DNA samples, it does not definitively address whether these evolutionary patterns are unique to these populations or were global phenomena. The comprehensive findings are detailed in a published research paper





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Evolution Natural Selection Red Hair Fair Skin Vitamin D

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sali Hughes on beauty: how to repair your hair in three minutes – no scissors or faffing requiredEven the promise of stronger, healthier hair could never quite tempt me to use products as opposed to cutting it. Until now …

Read more »

He once turned up to the opera in rugby shorts. Now he’s singing on the world’s biggest stagesTongan-New Zealand tenor Filipe Manu cut his hair after he became an opera star. But he kept his tatts.

Read more »

Craig Bellamy needs to reinvent the StormThe NRL’s new rules and the loss of key players have left Melbourne vulnerable, and teams are lining up to take advantage.

Read more »

LIVE NRL: Red-hot Cowboys look to hand Foran first loss as Manly coachNRL: One of the NRL's leading coaches has slammed a major change to the rules which has affected the flow of games and led to heated criticism from fans.

Read more »

Red hair gene favoured by natural selection over last 10,000 years, study findsScientists who analysed nearly 16,000 ancient remains suggest red hair and fair skin is favoured for vitamin D production

Read more »

Police Seek Witness to New Year's Day Sexual Assault at Melbourne NightclubVictoria Police are searching for a tall, Caucasian man with short, side-parted hair and no facial hair, who may have witnessed an alleged sexual assault at Billboard Saturdays nightclub in Melbourne East on New Year's Day. The man is believed to have assisted the female victim after she collapsed. A separate man has already been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including rape and sexual assault, in relation to the incident and another at Corrs Lane.

Read more »