Shearer James Barty to shear for 24 hours to raise $75,000 for cousin Royce

James Barty, 20, will shear sheep for 24 hours straight near Elmore, Victoria, to raise $75,000 for a wheelchair-accessible van for his 11-year-old cousin Royce Ciampa, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Shearer James Barty will shear sheep for 24 hours straight to raise $75,000 for a new van for his 11-year-old cousin Royce Ciampa, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The event will run from noon on November 27 until noon the next day at a farm near Elmore in northern Victoria. Barty, 20, is a fifth generation shearer and has created a GoFundMe page for the attempt. Barty and his cousin live in different states, but share a bond some would describe as ewe-nique. They chat regularly online or at family get-togethers at Barty's place in Bendigo or Royce's home in Griffith in NSW.

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James Barty Shears For Cousin Royce Ciampa

Barty says they yarn about everything from shearing life, to country music, to motorbikes. He describes Royce as a bit cheeky. Barty says it was devastating when Royce was diagnosed, at age six, with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a serious degenerative condition affecting muscle function. Barty felt helpless to act, until he turned to what he knows, shearing.

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Barty's father, Rod Barty, a shearer for 34 years, says the project is awesome and plans to shear alongside his son for the duration. Rod likens the energy he will need to playing seven games of football, but says James is physically and mentally fit. James and Rod will donate their combined $10,000 wages to the appeal. They will take 15-minute breaks every two hours for salad rolls, water and lollies.

They will listen to songs by country singers Luke Combs and Garth Brooks. Barty's girlfriend, Mikhaela Scoble, will act as rouseabout, or rousie, and gather and sort wool. After finishing on November 28, a celebration for the father and son will be held at Bendigo's Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club from 3pm. Royce's mother, Carly Ciampa, says James is a beautiful soul.

Family Supports Royce Through Acts Of Kindness

She says the fundraiser is admirable and more meaningful than gathering donations. She says it is among many acts of kindness her family has received. Last month, Carly's sister, Laura Barty, who is James' mother, organised a trivia night which raised $13,000 for Royce. James spoke at the event.

Ciampa says that at present, Royce has to be lifted from his wheelchair and carried to the seat of the family car. He is then carried to his wheelchair on arrival at each destination. A new van will mean Royce can drive his wheelchair into the vehicle, making things easier for the family. Ciampa and husband Clint sometimes drive Royce six hours to Sydney, as well as to Wagga Wagga and Narrandera, for appointments.

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Royce Excited To Assist Rousie During Shear

Ciampa says Royce looks up to James and is excited about being an assistant rousie for some of the 24-hour event. She says it means a lot to Royce that James is doing this. She says James is acknowledging Royce and how hard it can be for him day to day. She says it will be a reflection on James' body when he is shearing for 24 hours, pushing himself, like our boys have to do every single day.

Most people diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy are male. The fundraising page is called Barty's 24 Hour Shear. The family hopes the van will reduce the daily strain of travel and transfers for Royce.