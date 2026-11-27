Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon has been sentenced to a maximum two years in jail for the rape and indecent assault of a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app, with a non-parole period of one year and three months.

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon has been jailed for a maximum of two years for the rape and indecent assault of a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app.

The 37-year-old stood in silence as he was sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday. Amon, the former member for Pittwater, will be eligible for parole on February 26, 2028, after serving a non-parole period of one year and three months. He was found guilty by a jury earlier this month of one count of sexual intercourse without consent with a person aged between 10 and 14 and one count of indecently assaulting a child.

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Amon met victim on Grindr app

The court heard Amon was 27 when he met the boy on hook-up app Grindr in 2017, exchanging explicit messages before agreeing to meet at the boy's home. The teen was 13, but Amon argued the boy told him he was 17 at the time. In his victim impact statement, the boy said the abuse had led him down a path of self-harm and suffering.

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During a period of acute mental illness, a man more than twice my age had made me an object of his own sexual gratification, he told the court. Your sense of entitlement to the body of a child reinforced the negative core beliefs I had about myself. The victim said he became suicidal, used drugs and disengaged from school. No amount of therapy, antidepressants or life success has provided an escape from the memory of your abuse, he said.

Time that might have otherwise been spent with family and friends enjoying life has instead been devoted to my mental health. He also said the experience of child sexual abuse is defined by the pain of confusion, whereas its aftermath is defined by the pain of knowledge. I came to understand sex not as something I could actively choose but as something that simply happened to me, he said.

The victim self-harmed, dropped out of school and university, and struggled to hold down a job. Amon was first tried in March on 10 charges relating to the same victim, but was found not guilty on eight of those charges. Those eight charges related to a second alleged meeting between the pair, which Amon denied ever happening.

Retrial follows hung jury verdict

The jury was hung on two of the 10 charges, leading the Director of Public Prosecutions to call for this week's retrial on those counts. In delivering his sentence, Justice Desmond Fagan said a jail term was necessary for general deterrence of crimes of this nature. He told the court Amon could not have reasonably believed the victim was 16 years or older at the time of the offence.

However, he said the offending was inherently less serious because the sexual acts were actively sought and procured by the complainant. The judge also said he did not find the teen to be a credible witness and that the victim led Amon to the car park toilet, not the other way around. It was in that bathroom that Amon should have realised his honest belief that the teen was over 16 was incorrect, the judge noted.

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In the fleeting circumstances of the encounter, there did not seem to be any significant exploitation of the teen by Amon, the judge said. Amon's defence argued there was no opportunity for a second meeting because the time between the Grindr messages and the victim making a complaint was too short. The teen also only mentioned one incident to a counsellor, a friend and a teacher in 2017.

Judge questioned second meeting claims

At the moment, I just can't see how I can stop short of finding that the second meeting was just a fabrication, Fagan said on Friday. Prosecutor Andrew McMaster argued there was exploitation, pointing out the power imbalance between a teenage boy and a full-grown adult who had essentially gratified himself. Justice Fagan found Amon had good prospects of rehabilitation given his previous good character and service to the community.

He said Amon would not repeat his crimes because his loss of career as a politician and lawyer and the stripping of his roles as a volunteer firefighter and rugby referee would act as a strong deterrent. Amon will be on the NSW Child Protection Register for 15 years from the date he walks on parole.

Amon political career details revealed

Fagan permitted him to have taxpayers cover his legal expenses defending the eight charges for which he was acquitted at the first trial, after finding they were not reasonably pursued. At the time he first contacted the youth, Amon was working full-time for federal Mackellar MP Jason Falinski. He went on to serve two terms on Northern Beaches Council before being elected as the Liberal MP for the state seat of Pittwater in 2023.

The charges killed Amon's fledgling career in state politics, forcing his expulsion from the Liberal Party and his resignation in August 2024 after being arrested. His exit had implications for the state Liberals, who lost the formerly safe seat to a teal independent at the subsequent byelection.