Lamarre-Condon Testifies He Shot Jesse Baird in Self-Defense, Denies Murdering Luke Davies

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon told a Sydney court he shot Jesse Baird twice after Baird lunged at him with a knife, insisting the first shot was intentional self-defense and the second accidental, while denying he murdered Luke Davies.

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has told a court he shot Jesse Baird twice after the former TV presenter lunged at him with a knife, before calling Triple Zero in a bid to save him.

The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, at Baird's Paddington share house on February 19, 2024. Lamarre-Condon took the stand on Friday for marathon questioning by his defense team, marking the end of the seventh week of the trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

Also read Lamarre-Condon admits accessing Baird's private messages in trial testimony

Beau Lamarre-Condon Claims Relationship Was Not Exclusive

He told the court he went to Baird's house that morning to collect belongings after their relationship ended in November 2023. He said the relationship was romantic but not exclusive. He said he was worried that if he knocked on the door it may be perceived as harassment because Baird had told him to refrain from contacting him.

He said he had his police-issued Glock with him because he had contemplated taking his own life on the night of February 18 over work-related trauma and had yet to return it. He testified that he initially returned to the Paddington home solely to retrieve personal belongings, specifically citing a ring valued at $25,000 and a surfboard. He explained that the purchase of a surfboard bag was for transporting this equipment, not for disposing of a body as prosecutors allege.

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He saw a delivery rider's bike near Baird's home, he said, with an Uber Eats motorcycle helmet, high-vis hooded jacket, waterproof long pants, gloves and paper bags. He appeared to become emotional as he said it struck him that if he put on the helmet and motorcycle outfit and looked like a delivery driver, he could knock on Baird's door without being recognised and avoid being falsely accused of harassment or having an AVO placed against him.

Former Officer Wore Delivery Gear To Avoid Harassment Claims

He said he wished he had not done this. Lamarre-Condon said he knocked three times on the door, which was ajar, and said hello loudly. Nobody answered, and he entered the house and looked inside some storage boxes for his belongings. He ran upstairs to hide behind a bedroom door after hearing noises from behind the back door near the kitchen and seeing an arm.

He took off the high-visibility jacket and backpack but kept the helmet on with the visor down. He waited until he believed the person had left and went back downstairs. There he encountered Baird, who was sealing shut a storage box in the kitchen with masking tape in his left hand and a knife in his right hand. Baird looked up and started yelling that they were getting robbed.

Lamarre-Condon said Baird could not see it was him because the visor was down. He said he froze and then realised Baird did not know it was him. Baird dropped the tape and lunged at him with the knife. Lamarre-Condon said he yelled: Jesse, it's Beau, it's Beau, it's me, calm down.

He said Jesse would not have reacted that way if he knew it was him. He said they began to struggle over the knife, and he could not get the visor up because he had both hands holding Baird's forearms and wrist. Baird kept swinging the knife towards him, he said. Lamarre-Condon said he was pinned up against a kitchen wall and Baird had the knife near his throat.

Lamarre-Condon Describes Struggle With Jesse Baird And Gunshot

The helmet did not cover that part of his neck. He aimed for Baird's right shoulder and discharged the firearm. Jesse grabbed onto the front of the gun and yanked it forward, he said. Lamarre-Condon said both men fell to the ground and he accidentally discharged the gun for a second time.

He said Jesse did not have his finger on the trigger. It was my fault, he said. He said he had said from the start he is guilty of manslaughter and responsible for Baird's death, but it was not intentional. He said he was unaware at the time that the bullet went through Baird's head.

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Lamarre-Condon said his first thought process was to get Baird help and there was a phone on the kitchen counter. He said you do not need someone's password to call Triple Zero. He said he went into police mode and thought about what to do to save him. He checked Baird's pulse and started saying Jesse's name, asking him to wake up and squeeze his hand if he could hear him.

He put him into the recovery position. He thought he could still feel a pulse at that time, so he thought Baird was still alive. He said he still had his helmet on with the visor on when he encountered a second man that he now knows to be Davies. Lamarre-Condon said that when he encountered Davies he was holding the gun pointed towards him at his chest.

The defendant claimed Davies pointed the gun at his chest and head, threatening to shoot him, which triggered Lamarre-Condon's police training to disarm the threat. He testified that he tried to direct the muzzle away from himself during a struggle, resulting in the weapon discharging and a bullet lodging in the doorway. Lamarre-Condon asserted that Davies must have pulled the trigger during this struggle, leading to Davies' death.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, put to him during cross-examination that it was not necessary to shoot Baird. Lamarre-Condon said he stands by the first shot. He said the first shot was intentional and the second shot was not. He said he 110 per cent stands by that first shot because if he did not do it Jesse Baird would be sitting in the box today and would have to explain why he drove a knife into his throat.

Crown Alleges Premeditated Murder Driven By Obsessive Infatuation

Hatfield pressed that he went there intending to kill Baird. The Crown case is that he planned to kill the former TV presenter after developing an obsessive and jealous infatuation with him that escalated after Baird ended their relationship. Lamarre-Condon replied that he has never had a thought or intention of ever wanting to cause physical harm to Jesse.

Following the shootings, Lamarre-Condon placed both bodies into surfboard bags and, with assistance from a friend, attempted to submerge them in a dam located southwest of Sydney before considering burial near a Greek monastery. The prosecution rejected his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter for Baird's death, maintaining that the evidence points to a calculated plan involving jealousy after their separation months prior.

The court continues to examine whether the actions constituted self-defense or a premeditated murder scheme driven by the defendant's obsessive behavior.