Ex-policeman Andrew Craig Adams Jailed for Sexual Offences Against Vulnerable Women

Andrew Craig Adams, a former senior constable, was jailed for four counts of misconduct in public office after pleading guilty to sexually motivated offending against four women he met through work. The court heard that Adams used the police station's computer system and his personal mobile to contact the women, asking them if they wanted to have coffee and later engaging in romantic and sexual conduct with them.

When professional standards police first called Amanda*, she claimed that the policeman Andrew Craig Adams was the nicest policeman she had ever met. However, it was later revealed that he was one of a string of domestic violence survivors being contacted inappropriately by a person they thought was their knight in shining armor.

A meticulous notetaker, Amanda arrived to meet professional standards police armed with a folder of information, including pages of text messages, phone communications, and diary notes. She mentioned that Adams once wanted to catch up with her at 10pm at night, which she had to make up an excuse for due to her ex-partner's stalking. Amanda also mentioned that Adams pretended to be worried about her and the only person in her corner during her abusive relationship.

Following a lawyer's advice, Amanda called the Greensborough police station to inform them about the alleged break-in at her ex-partner's house. The court heard that Adams later asked to catch up with Amanda, expressed his wish to be in bed next to her as she struggled with suicidal thoughts, and even mentioned having goss about her ex-partner's arrest for beating up his new partner.

On Friday, Adams was jailed for what a judge described as calculated, sexually motivated offending that eroded the trust of the community when it preyed on vulnerable women he met through work. The court heard that Adams was arrested with another family violence victim after meeting for sex on April 19, 2021. A former colleague who worked with Adams at a Melbourne police station mentioned that the predatory behavior started years before he was caught





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