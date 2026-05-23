Exclusive: Tension Escalates in Garden Grove as Authorities Battle Exploding Chemical Tank

The incident sparked an emergency evacuation of some 40,000 people in severely impacted and surrounding areas.

Authorities in Southern California are racing to figure out how to prevent the explosion of a storage tank that has been leaking a hazardous chemical used to make plastic parts, as some 40,000 people are under evacuation orders in the area.

A storage tank holding between 22,700 and 26,500 litres of methyl methacrylate overheated on Thursday and began venting vapors into the air at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, a city in Orange County, the local fire authority said. The tank could fail and crack, releasing the chemical onto the ground, or it could explode, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said on Friday.

Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, California. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) "This thing is going to fail, and we don't know when," Covey said.

"We're doing our best to figure out when or how we can prevent it.





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Explosions Chemical Leak Orange County Garden Grove Korean Warplanes Distribution Center GKN Aerospace

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