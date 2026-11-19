A review of 39 randomized controlled trials and a separate analysis of 33 studies find that unpredictable, decision-heavy exercise such as basketball, soccer and martial arts offers the strongest executive-function benefits for children and teens with ADHD.

Exercise that forces the brain to react, plan and make split-second decisions may help children with ADHD the most. Basketball, soccer, tennis and martial arts appear to outperform predictable workouts such as running laps, according to a growing body of research.

The evidence comes from two recent analyses. One pooled 39 randomised controlled trials involving 1836 children and adolescents with ADHD. The other, published in Pediatric Research in August 2025, analysed 33 exercise intervention studies in children and adolescents with the condition. There has long been folk wisdom among mothers of kids with ADHD: want your kid to sit still and focus at school?

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Get them to run around outside first. The old assumption was that kids simply need to burn off excess energy. Research now points somewhere more surprising. Exercise is good for nearly everyone's brain, but some studies suggest the cognitive boost may be especially pronounced in people with ADHD because it aids executive function.

Those abilities include holding information in the mind, resisting impulses and distractions, and shifting gears when circumstances change. They are often challenging for people with ADHD. In the past year there has been a surge in ADHD and exercise studies. The evidence is converging on the idea that movement requiring reaction, planning and rapid decisions may help the most, said researchers reviewing the data.

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New Analyses Show Exercise Helps Children With ADHD

Nicole Logan, an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island who works at the intersection of kinesiology and neuroscience, sees potential interventions that could turn doctors' get more exercise advice into something much more specific. The randomised design of the pooled trials matters. By assigning participants to an exercise intervention or a comparison group, researchers could better determine whether exercise itself is responsible for any differences they see. Researchers broke exercise into two categories: closed-skill and open-skill.

Closed-skill involves more predictable, repetitive, self-paced workouts such as running and swimming. Open-skill workouts were described by the authors as taking place in dynamic, unpredictable environments and requiring decision-making, spatial awareness and adaptation. This category includes team sports such as basketball and soccer, plus tennis and martial arts. Taekwondo in particular has been a popular area of study for cognition researchers recently.

Both categories were good for the brain, but the analyses found striking differences in what each appeared to improve. The first set of exercises, the closed-skill workouts, was linked most closely to helping with symptoms that are the hallmark of ADHD, such as either inattention or hyperactivity and impulsivity. The second set, the open-skill workouts, appeared to affect cognitive skills related to executive functioning, such as inhibitory control, working memory and cognitive flexibility.

Open-Skill Sports Improve Executive Function

These inherent demands are thought to more directly engage and train prefrontal cognitive control circuits, yielding superior specific benefits for executive functioning, Meng Zhang, a researcher with the School of Exercise and Health at Shanghai University of Sport, and colleagues wrote in the paper. The Pediatric Research analysis did not simply ask whether exercise helped. Researchers looked for sweet spots in the type and amount of exercise associated with improvements in three executive function skills.

Cognitive flexibility involves switching between tasks or skills. A lack of such traits can trigger upset at a sudden change of plans or an unpredictable situation. Swimming and ballgames helped here. Working memory involves holding and manipulating information in the mind, allowing for tasks such as doing division in your head.

Martial arts and rope skipping appeared potentially beneficial. Inhibitory control suppresses impulses, such as interrupting someone or jumping off something that is too high. Running was linked to improvements in this area. Why these specific sports appear to benefit different skills is not clear.

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The study authors suggested the mental demands of the exercises might have played a role. Martial arts, for example, requires participants to hold a sequence of movements in the mind, essentially putting working memory to work. Both studies found evidence of a dose effect: the benefit depended on the amounts of exercise, quantified by combining the intensity, duration and frequency of activity. There was also a limit to how much exercise could help.

Optimal Exercise Doses for Cognitive Skills

Benefits increased as the exercise amount increased, but eventually reached a plateau, similar to other recent exercise findings. The Journal of Sport and Health Science review came up with a minimum overall exercise dose of roughly 20 to 25 minutes per day of moderate-intensity exercise. That is about the level at which you can comfortably exercise and hold a conversation. The Pediatric Research paper calculated dosage in MET-minutes per week.

MET is a measure of how much energy an activity requires. If 1 MET is sitting or resting, then 8 METS uses eight times as much energy. Eight METS is usually considered vigorous, and about 3 to 6 METs is moderate. The study found different optimal doses depending on the cognitive skill.

For cognitive flexibility, the optimal dose was 1000 to 1400 MET-minutes a week. That is roughly two to three hours a week of vigorous full-court basketball, or three to nearly five hours of casually shooting baskets. Melanna Cox, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, said one major question that persists is how long the benefits to those with ADHD last and how to encourage people with the condition to continue exercising.

Most studies have only looked at short-term gains in the lab. Cox's advice: Any amount of movement is important for your physical and mental health. Any amount you can get, so don't put too much pressure to hit intensity goals and times. A flurry of research is looking at the links between exercise types and ADHD based on brain imaging, bloodwork and other measures.

One theory is that exercise triggers a cascade of effects in the body and brain that support attention and self-regulation.