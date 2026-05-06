Exercise Physiologists Launch Campaign to Scrap 'Unfair' GST on Healthcare Services

Exercise and Sports Science Australia (ESSA) has initiated a campaign to remove the 10 per cent GST on exercise physiology services, arguing that it unfairly targets chronically ill patients. The campaign highlights the essential role of exercise physiologists in treating chronic diseases and injuries, while Senator David Pocock prepares to present a petition in parliament.

The peak body for exercise physiologists, Exercise and Sports Science Australia (ESSA), has launched a campaign to abolish the 10 per cent Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) on exercise physiology services, arguing that the tax is unfair and discriminatory.

The campaign, titled 'axe the tax,' highlights that exercise physiologists are the only allied health professionals subject to GST, despite providing essential healthcare services to chronically ill Australians. Brisbane-based exercise physiologist Tim Dogue criticized the tax, stating that it unfairly burdens patients with chronic diseases, comorbidities, and injuries who rely on these services for rehabilitation and improved health outcomes.

Exercise physiologists specialize in using tailored exercise programs to treat conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, obesity, post-surgical rehabilitation, chronic pain, and various other diseases. Dogue’s mother, Jenny Dogue, shared her personal experience, explaining how exercise physiology helped her manage a chronic lung disease and regain mobility, allowing her to perform daily activities like climbing stairs and gardening. She also emphasized the social and emotional benefits of group workouts, which foster a sense of community and mutual support among participants.

ESSA chief executive Katie Lyndon pointed out that exercise physiology was a relatively new field when the GST was introduced in 2000 and has since gained widespread recognition within the medical community. Despite being recognized by Medicare, the Department of Veteran Affairs, Workcover, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), private health insurers, and aged care services, the GST exemption has not been extended to exercise physiology.

Lyndon argued that the tax disproportionately affects vulnerable Australians during a cost-of-living crisis, making essential healthcare services more expensive. Senator David Pocock is set to table the 'axe the tax' petition in federal parliament, calling for the removal of the GST on exercise physiology services. The Australian Treasury has been contacted for comment on the matter





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