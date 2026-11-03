Robert Crawford Trial: Frances Crawford's Notes and Blood Evidence Shown to Jury

The jury in Robert Crawford's murder trial saw Frances Crawford's personal notes about their relationship and heard forensic evidence about blood-stained items in the bathroom.

The jury in the Supreme Court trial of Robert Crawford has been shown personal notes written by his wife, Frances, before she was allegedly killed.

Frances Crawford Personal Notes Detail Affairs

The notes detailed her husband's extramarital affairs and included a cost-benefit analysis of staying or leaving the marriage. Robert Crawford, a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot, is accused of killing Frances. Her body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall on their rural south-east Queensland property alongside a ride-on mower in July 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

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His defence team told the jury the death was a tragic accident. They said Crawford believed his wife moved the mower because the sprinklers were going to come on. The court heard the notes were found by detectives in the home. In the notes shown on Tuesday, Frances wrote about the couple's arguments, emotional issues, and intimacy.

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A cost-benefit analysis for staying and leaving was also shown. On the staying page, the top cost was losing a close relationship with her daughter. She allegedly wrote: Rob may cheat. Ongoing reality.

The notes also referred to exit plans. There was a reference to Frances not enjoying his company, and no patience for dealing with trauma. The court earlier heard of boundaries Crawford agreed to upon moving back in with Frances after their separation in July 2023. These included no masturbation or porn, avoiding interactions with females, and not lying.

Frances Crawford Expresses Hopelessness in Marriage

One note read: Living with Rob is a lot harder than I thought. It isn't romantic. I find I have less hope before he moved back in. I feel like giving up most of the time.

In another, Frances allegedly wrote that Crawford wanted us to be a 'normal' couple one day, and be able to talk about our feelings. She allegedly wrote that he wanted the pair to share all their money and cars, and for her to not have my own bank account for safety. Other notes contained questions about other women, including at a marathon Crawford attended. There were references to a GPS tracker and a still single man mindset.

Notes about their sex life said intimacy was not making me feel loved. In another note, Frances allegedly wrote: Have you ever seen a good marriage with this much cheating? Some notes referred to Crawford's affair with a WA woman, who the trial earlier heard he met on dating website eHarmony in 2023. Frances wrote: The day before sex he gave presents to me and the kids ...

Forensic Expert Confirms Human Blood On Bathroom Items

He used excuse that he felt rejected, and he felt bad for the girl and didn't want to hurt her at the time. Didn't care how it would affect me or his attempt to get back together. Earlier, Sergeant Owen Esaias, a forensic scientist with Queensland police, told the court that testing confirmed human blood was on a towel and bathmat found inside the Crawford bathroom. Esaias said there were 16 stains on the bathmat.

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He said the most plausible scenario was that the blood had fallen vertically from a blood source. There were limitations in testing the fabric, so he could not eliminate the alternative explanation that the blood came from other scenarios. He also mentioned how horrible it was to wash blood from his skin in the shower. In analysing the crime scene where Frances was found, Esaias considered various scenarios that may have caused blood stains on the rock retaining wall.

He said it was plausible that Frances' head injury came from her head hitting the rock. But it was also plausible she had an existing injury that caused the blood to transfer onto the rock. The injury may have been in existence, and then that injury has come into contact with the rock at that location, he said. Senior Constable Matthew Fender, part of the investigating team at the crime scene, explained several photos he took at the property.

Crime Scene Photos Reveal Injuries And Blood Stains

In one, Frances could be seen with her right ugg boot off, lying to her right, but still had a sock on. Photos before the trial showed her left foot still had her boot on. The jury were shown photos of blood at the scene. Fender said investigators removed her socks and took photos of Frances' feet.

On review of the images, it appeared that there was a piece of grass in between the big toe and the second toe of the right foot, he said. Holt put to Fender there had been no fingerprinting done on the lawnmower. Fender agreed, but said a swab was taken from the steering wheel. The jury were shown images of Frances in a body bag during a forensic examination at the morgue.

On Monday, they saw photos of Frances' injuries, including red markings under her chin and on her neck, bruising to her collarbone, a broken fingernail on her right hand, and an injury to the back of her head. Photos of the rock retaining wall, which had dried red stains and hair on some sections, were also shown. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.