Exoskeletons for Cerebral Palsy: Promising Findings and More Questions to Tackle

This news text discusses the potential of exoskeletons in treating cerebral palsy, a condition that affects mobility and movement in children. The text highlights the benefits of exoskeleton therapy, such as improved walking speed, endurance, balance, and strength, compared to conventional therapies. However, it also mentions the need for more research and evaluation to determine the long-term effects and applicability of exoskeletons for children and adults with different types and severities of cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is the most common disability that starts in childhood, affecting about 50 million people worldwide. It can impact a person's ability to move their body, resulting in mobility problems, muscle stiffness or weakness, and abnormal movements.

Physiotherapy can help people with cerebral palsy across the lifespan, and there's another therapy tool that's been showing promise - exoskeletons. These wearable devices support a person's body from the outside, helping their posture and movements. For two decades, lower limb robotic exoskeletons have been a major focus in neurological rehab for adults, with the majority of research being about people with stroke and spinal cord injury.

Our new systematic review of robotic exoskeletons for cerebral palsy reports promising findings - and more questions to tackle. From the lab to everyday life, exoskeletons have become much more streamlined over the past 60 years, with several approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in recent years. There are three main categories of medical exoskeleton - devices paired with treadmills, static devices similar to an elliptical machine, and devices which can be used overground.

With overground devices, users can have more choice in where they move, and interact with their environment more. What does the evidence say? An advisory committee for Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme is currently reviewing various supports for people with disability, including robot-assisted gait training. The results will advise Australia's peak disability funding body on whether and how to fund therapy with this technology.

Exciting is not enough, as therapy with overground exoskeletons is becoming more available in Australia, with costs for these sessions with trained and experienced clinicians supported through NDIS funding. However, currently no scheme in Australia will fund a person to have an exoskeleton of their own. It's very common for families to want to 'try it all', particularly new and exciting therapy options. Exoskeletons are definitely exciting and attract significant interest





_TCglobal / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cerebral Palsy Exoskeletons Physiotherapy Robot-Assisted Gait Training Disability National Disability Insurance Scheme Therapeutic Goods Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solomon Islands to begin treaty talks with Australia, review China pactThe new Solomon Islands prime minister has made a clear pivot towards Australia, agreeing to kickstart negotiations on a comprehensive treaty with Canberra and promising to 'review' the Pacific nation's contentious security agreement with China.

Read more »

AI could save us or destroy us. Too late now. We’re up to our eyeballs in itAI is promising an economic and medical nirvana. But from Gandalf to people watching new data centres in their communities, fear of AI is growing.

Read more »

AI could save us or destroy us. Too late now. We’re up to our eyeballs in itAI is promising an economic and medical nirvana. But from Gandalf to people watching new data centres in their communities, fear of AI is growing.

Read more »

AI could save us or destroy us. Too late now. We’re up to our eyeballs in itAI is promising an economic and medical nirvana. But from Gandalf to people watching new data centres in their communities, fear of AI is growing.

Read more »