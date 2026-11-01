Financial planners and counsellors warn that festive season costs can lead to debt and stress in January. They advise setting a budget now, using creative gift-giving strategies, and treating buy now, pay later plans as debts to avoid financial strain.

The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also the most expensive, thanks to holiday entertaining, travel, Christmas gifts and back-to-school costs.

Set a budget to navigate festive spending

However, financial experts say you do not need to pull the plug on festive cheer to stay on top of your finances. Aware Super financial planner Sophie McRae says the goal is not to have the cheapest Christmas possible. The goal is to make conscious decisions about where your money goes so you can enjoy the festive season without financial stress in January. Do not wait until Christmas Eve to rein in your spending.

Also read How to Strengthen Your Financial Position Before Redundancy

Set a budget now so you can navigate the sales, holiday travel and festive catch-ups with clarity. McRae notes that many Australians spend more time planning their holiday destination than they do planning their holiday budget. A simple spending plan before Christmas can make a big difference. Claire Tacon, director of financial counselling practice at Consumer Action Law Centre, agrees.

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Ideally, you will have set aside a small fund during the year, but if not, there are creative ways to make Christmas fun without breaking the bank. Some ways to scale back include agreeing on a spending cap for each gift, organising a Kris Kringle where each person gives one gift instead of buying for everyone, or limiting gifts to children only.

Before you tap the credit card this holiday season, McRae says to think about how you will pay the bill once the celebrations are over. If you are putting gifts on a credit card, make sure you have a realistic plan to pay that balance down. Interest charges can quickly turn a festive purchase into an expensive one.

Treat buy now pay later as debt

If you plan to use a buy now, pay later service, Tacon says to treat each plan as a debt and record the total owed, the number of payments and due dates. Be careful of stacking. Several small plans across multiple BNPL providers add up fast and are easy to lose sight of, especially if you are also using a credit card. Count the full price of each purchase against your budget, not just the instalment.

Part of the guilt around festive spending comes from the nagging feeling that every dollar spent on gifts or travel is a dollar taken away from your future. While it is easy to get swept up in short-term expenses at this time of year, McRae advises keeping the bigger picture in view. Do not lose sight of your longer-term goals.

You do not need to put your life on hold, nor do you need to deposit huge sums into savings during an expensive month. Consistency is what counts. Keeping small, automated habits ticking along in the background means you do not lose momentum. Even small, regular contributions to super can make a meaningful difference over time, McRae adds.

Use online tools for retirement budgeting

If you are already retired or nearing it and feeling anxious about how Christmas might dent your nest egg, using online retirement budgeting tools can help take the guesswork out of your spending and how it might affect your retirement. You might not have a crystal ball, but Tacon says an emergency fund can help prevent one surprise, like a broken fridge or flat tyre, from derailing your holiday plans.

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It is also important to consider the festive costs that often do not make it onto your budget, like the extra groceries and drinks needed for hosting duties. Then there is travel, which includes petrol, flights and accommodation, plus end-of-year events, teacher gifts, postage, wrapping, decorations and a new outfit or two.

As early as possible, write down every cost you can think of, put a dollar figure next to each, and add them to your budget before you start spending. The most important thing you can do this festive season is to ensure your essential expenses are covered, but that does not mean you cannot enjoy yourself as well. Give yourself permission to enjoy it.

Focus on fun creativity and kindness

Tacon says to make the holidays about fun, creativity and kindness, not flashy presents and big cash spends. Some of the best moments cost little or nothing: carols or Christmas lights in your local area, a picnic or swim at the beach, a movie night or board games at home. When you do spend, make sure each purchase is intentional and aligns with your goals and values.

McRae says you do not have to choose between enjoying Christmas and looking after your future. Financial wellbeing is not about never spending money. It is about spending confidently because you have planned for it. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products.

They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions. Taking a few minutes before your summer break gives you a fresh financial start for the year ahead.