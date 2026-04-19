Expert Warns of 'Human Predators' Among Us, Citing 10% Prevalence and Drawn Professions

A leading authority on dark personalities, Karen Mitchell, has issued a stark warning about the prevalence of 'human predators' in society, estimating they constitute 10 percent of the population. Her research highlights that while not all are physically violent, these individuals are characterized by a profound lack of empathy and a drive for control and manipulation. Mitchell suggests that specific professions offering power, status, and influence may attract a disproportionate number of such personalities, including those in business, law, law enforcement, medicine, and religious organizations. The expert details neurological differences observed in these individuals, contributing to their inability to experience emotions like joy, love, shame, or fear, leading them to perceive themselves as superior due to their fearlessness.

A world-renowned expert in the study of dark personalities has delivered a chilling alert, revealing that a significant portion of the population, estimated at ten percent, harbors individuals who can be classified as human predators .

This revelation comes from human behaviour researcher Karen Mitchell in the concluding episode of Seven's Kiss and Kill investigation. Mitchell's work delves into the characteristics of these individuals and the professional avenues they often gravitate towards, shedding light on how to identify them.

The investigation draws parallels between the behaviours of convicted wife killers Gerard Baden-Clay and Borce Ristevski, describing them as grandiose narcissists who were adept at deceiving their families and law enforcement agencies.

Mitchell emphasizes that while only a subset of these 'human predators' resort to physical violence, their common thread lies in an insatiable desire to control and manipulate those around them. She articulated that her research indicates all such individuals pose an equal level of danger, though their methods of causing harm, disadvantage, and destruction vary significantly.

Mitchell's estimations place this distinct personality type at approximately ten percent of the general populace. Furthermore, her findings suggest a correlation between these dark personality traits and an overrepresentation in professions that bestow power, status, and influence. These fields include leadership roles in business, the justice system, law enforcement agencies, the medical profession, and religious institutions.

Mitchell explains the underlying neurological basis for this behaviour, stating that due to specific structural differences in the prefrontal cortex of their brains, these individuals do not experience emotions in the same way as others. She elaborates that they are incapable of feeling joy, love, shame, or fear. This absence of emotional response, according to Mitchell, contributes to their self-perception of superiority, stemming from their lack of fear.

The full scope of the Kiss and Kill investigation, including exclusive insights and documentaries, is accessible across Seven's various platforms, including broadcast, digital, and audio channels. Extended investigations are featured on 7NEWS at 6pm, with the complete vodcast available on 7plus, through LISTNR, or any preferred podcast provider.

For those seeking assistance or support related to sexual assault, domestic violence, or family violence, the 1800RESPECT hotline and website (1800respect.org.au) offer confidential advice and counselling. In cases of immediate danger, individuals are urged to contact emergency services by dialing 000. Men who are concerned about their use of family violence can access support and guidance through the Men's Referral Service at 1300 766 491.

The article also encourages support for various organizations dedicated to combating violence and supporting victims, including The Red Heart Campaign and Australian Femicide Watch, The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, Beyond DV, The Red Rose Foundation, White Ribbon Australia, and Friends with Dignity, providing their respective website addresses for further information and engagement.

The research by Karen Mitchell underscores the critical need for societal awareness regarding the presence and potential impact of individuals with dark personality traits, particularly within positions of authority and influence. Her work challenges conventional understandings of danger, suggesting that psychological manipulation and control can be as destructive as physical aggression, and that these traits may be more prevalent than commonly assumed.

The implication is that vigilance and an understanding of these characteristics are essential for safeguarding individuals and communities from insidious forms of harm.





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Dark Personalities Human Predators Narcissism Manipulation Psychology

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