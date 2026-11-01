AFP warns parents and teachers to watch for youth radicalisation signs after foiled terror plots

Australian Federal Police counter-terror commander Paula Hudson urges parents and teachers to watch for signs of radicalisation as teens make up half of those charged with violent extremist material.

The Australian Federal Police is calling on parents and teachers to monitor teenagers for signs they could be on the brink of violence after the force foiled several mass-casualty terror plots, with its counter-terror commander issuing an urgent warning about a surge in youth radicalisation.

AFP Counter Terrorism Commander Paula Hudson said 32 of the 37 minors charged with terror offences in the last four years were caught in the last two years, reflecting what Interpol recently branded a global crisis of salad bar extremism in which teens adopt a mixture of ideologies underpinned by violence. We really are wanting to put out an urgent call for action and have that confronting conversation to say we have got a problem.

Also read Australian Federal Police Warns of Youth Radicalisation Surge After Foiled Terror Plots

We need to come together as a society to help course-correct, Hudson said in an interview on the nation's terror framework. It is a call to action for parents, educators, and other community organisations. People need to know the signs of radicalisation and then have the conversations, she said. Police research shows children vulnerable to extremism often face instability at home or school.

Hudson urged parents to look for red flags, including social withdrawal, excessive time on gaming and social platforms, and increasingly hateful views. Cost-of-living stress was combining with what she described as a teen crisis of identity and belonging, as she pleaded with young Australians to turn to trusted adults for guidance rather than AI chatbots. Overlay with social media and the general climate of anger. People are angry out there.

Senate Inquiry Hears Warnings About Youth Extremism

They are more willing to express that anger, more willing to mobilise towards violence, she said. The comments come as a Senate committee this week heard experts say anger and resentment are directing young people towards extremism, alongside a rise in hard misogynistic views. The committee heard online misogyny is acting as a gateway to more extreme views. Radicalisation is happening faster, at a younger age, and is less ideologically coherent, experts told the committee.

Misogyny is one of the strongest factors determining extremism, as are feelings of anger. A key question for the inquiry is what online platforms can do to protect children from being drawn into violent extremism. The committee heard how young people can be drawn towards radicalisation online, including on gaming and chat platforms.

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The social media minimum age excludes gaming and messaging apps such as Discord, Telegram, Rumble, 4Chan, and 8Chan forums, which are all used by teenagers and contain dangerous material, experts told the inquiry. In a submission to the committee, the Australian Federal Police reported on research that found viewers of violent fringe and radical content were most likely to have seen the content on Facebook, YouTube or X, followed by Instagram, Reddit and TikTok.

The average child spends up to 30 hours a week on devices where they are exposed to an extreme array of material, said associate professor Josh Roose, research and policy director at the Dor Foundation, a non-profit organisation researching antisemitism and hate. And that is exploited by actors promoting an extreme form of politics by posting provocative material and then allowing comments to run amok, he said.

Facebook pages presenting as news and their unmoderated comment sections are an under-recognised vector. Algorithms shape what young people see online and can steer them towards extremist content, Ciccone said. We also heard how misogyny online can act as a gateway to more extreme views. Treating children who are on the path to radicalisation as victims of grooming instead of would-be terrorists is one of the suggestions made by Roose.

Teachers Asked to Spot Signs of Radicalisation

Teachers are not trained to spot extreme political perspectives among young people, but reporting the issue may help add to the intelligence picture, enabling authorities to intervene at the right point and avoid a terrorism designation. The Dor Foundation's analysis of some 2,500 abusive posts directed at royal commission witnesses found threats concentrated in comments beneath provocative posts, not removed by platforms, and framed in both extreme right and extreme left terms.

Meta reported that it took action to remove around six million pieces of hateful conduct content published on Facebook and Instagram in the six months to June 2026. This content is increasingly being found and reported by users rather than being proactively removed. Meta defines hateful conduct as direct attacks against people based on characteristics including race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, and serious disease.

Meta says it cannot estimate a prevalence for organised hate right now but in a submission to the inquiry said it employs algorithms running continuously across more than 20 million daily uploads, removing 98 per cent of all violating content in Australia before any user reports it. Since 2019, Meta has run a Search Redirect Initiative in Australia, which automatically redirects users searching for extremist terms on Facebook to specialist support from the Step Together service.

Step Together offers resources and early intervention for people concerned about behavioural changes or radicalisation in themselves or someone they know. Teach Us Consent, an Australian organisation whose mission is to eliminate sexual violence, said in a submission to the committee that there were 230 active participants in programs aimed at countering violent extremism in Australia.

Research by University of Melbourne senior lecturer Sara Meger found attitudes normalising, excusing, or permitting violence against women are the strongest individual-level predictor of support for violent extremism measured in Australia, outweighing factors such as political ideology, religion, ethnicity, and time spent online. It establishes a reasoning pattern where coercion is viewed as a legitimate response to a target stepping out of line, which easily transfers to other political, racial, or religious out-groups, Meger's submission said.

Primary prevention of misogyny should be recognised and resourced as counter-extremism work. Research in 2019 of a representative sample of men in 28 countries found about 4 per cent of 18-34-year-olds thought women did not deserve the same rights as men. In 2024, that number was about 12 per cent, Roose said.

If you engage with misogynistic content, very often you are steered towards other forms of extremism by the algorithm because it intersects or aligns neatly with a racist or violent worldview towards LGBTQI+ people, he said. Roose said much of the caseload for authorities working to prevent radicalisation was based around thin ideology, which has limited scope and does not offer a cohesive, comprehensive view of the world.

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Insecure work, family breakdown and the loss of trusted institutions can erode a person's sense of control. Extremist leaders can give people a political explanation of who is to blame and how they can recover their standing. A teen boy who feels disregarded at school may find people on a private server who remember his name and take his grievances seriously.

AFP Details Recent Youth Terror Plots

Hudson outlined details of recent cases that displayed the renewed threat of Islamic extremism, which she said was the predominant part of the youth caseload, as well as far-right movements. Last month in Darwin, federal police charged two 15-year-olds, a boy and girl, over a plot to attack a school and church. Police allege the pair possessed firearms.

Authorities say one of the teens had expressed support for white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, who murdered 51 people in a 2019 attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. However, they also relied on ISIS-inspired material and an al-Qaeda survival kit. The girl in this matter was motivated by nihilistic violence and was alleged to be intent on killing whoever she encountered. A 17-year-old boy was well on the way to carrying out an attack on synagogues in Melbourne.

The boy, charged a few months ago, had allegedly imported an ISIS flag and was learning how to make explosives. A separate operation in Melbourne has led to six men being charged with exchanging ISIS propaganda, including two men who were in a car that was rammed as it travelled to Bondi Beach days after last year's Bondi massacre. Authorities suspected the carload of men was on the way to glorify the shooting.

A 17-year-old Canberran who allegedly held racist, nationalistic views was arrested on Christmas Eve last year for preparing to carry out a terrorist attack. Nearly a year on from the Bondi massacre, Hudson said not one Islamic hate preacher, including those linked to the shooters, had been charged. A political deadlock over hate speech laws means authorities were not given extra powers to go after suburban firebrands who are being monitored by a new special taskforce.

After the Bondi attack, Labor shelved hate speech laws that could be used to target radical preachers after the Nationals and Greens opposed the bill, saying the laws could restrict speech. The Coalition has objected to Labor's proposed digital duty laws, which could levy large fines on platforms that fail to police dangerous content. Labor hopes to pass the digital duty in the last parliamentary week of the year with the support of the Greens.

Authorities Push for New Digital Safety Laws

Hudson said the proposed laws and a new tool to opt in to algorithmic suggestions could help clean up social media feeds, and revealed the AFP had been meeting with major tech firms to build in safety to platforms rather than the current system of responding to individual reports. After the Bondi attack, police launched Operation Antrobus to monitor three prayer halls across Sydney and Melbourne.

However, Hudson said no sermons have met the threshold for charges, as preachers skilfully use scripture and generalised language to avoid crossing the threshold of current hate-speech laws. The environment is much more diverse and dynamic, Hudson said. We cannot expect that someone is going to act out in the real world in the long term any more. It is more likely to be rapid, so we do not have time.

The majority of those youth cases that we have had, they have been well advanced. That is, handbooks, survival kits, writing manifestos. They have got target selection, schools. They are trying to get their hands on manufacturing IEDs or 3D-printed firearms.

The royal commission into antisemitism will report in December on any potential shortcomings in Australia's security framework. ASIO director-general Mike Burgess has said Australia's terror threat level of probable remains in place.