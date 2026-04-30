Experts Weigh In on the 'Jessica' Parenting Hack and Long-Term Tantrum Strategies

Child development experts discuss the effectiveness of the viral 'Jessica' parenting hack and offer long-term strategies for managing tantrums, emphasizing the importance of understanding a child's perspective and staying calm during meltdowns.

Parenting in the modern age comes with its own set of challenges, and social media trends often promise quick fixes for common issues. One such trend involves parents calling out a random name—often 'Jessica'—to distract a child during a tantrum.

While this tactic may seem harmless or even amusing, child development experts caution that it may not be the most effective long-term solution. Dr. Kristyn Sommer, a child development expert and mother of two, explains that while the trend is relatable, parents should consider the child's perspective during a meltdown.

'Take the perspective of the child in their little body, the knowledge they have, and consider how that action is received by the child,' she says. The child may simply be tired, hungry, or unable to communicate their needs, and a distraction technique like calling out a name may only work temporarily. Professor Mark Dadds from Sydney University's Child Behaviour Research Clinic agrees, noting that distraction techniques are not an effective long-term strategy.

'That might distract them once and then they're going to figure it out really quickly,' he says. 'It hasn't taught the child that there are better ways to get their needs satisfied. ' Instead, experts recommend staying calm and using a firm, loving voice to de-escalate the situation. Dr. Sommer advises against trying to reason with a child in the peak of a tantrum, as they are unlikely to process the information.

'When the child is crying, screaming, flailing, throwing themselves on the ground, they will not hear you, and they will not onboard that information, reason with it, or learn from it,' she explains. Professor Dadds suggests calmly moving away and ignoring the tantrum, or using a time-out chair or safe space if the child's emotional state is dysregulated.

However, he emphasizes that these strategies should be role-played in advance, not implemented in the heat of the moment. Dr. Sharman adds that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, as children respond differently to tantrums. Some may need clear rules and rewards, while others may require a different strategy altogether. Experts also advise parents to consider whether a child's tantrums are consistently violent or destructive, in which case seeking professional help may be necessary.

Professor Dadds notes that what appears to be a tantrum could sometimes be a reaction to a deeper issue, such as fear or sensory overload in children with autism.

'Tantrum techniques are really behavioural strategies for when it's inappropriate behaviour rather than the child can't possibly control something that's freaking them out,' he says. Ultimately, parents must decide whether to remove a child having a tantrum from a public setting, but Dr. Sommer reminds us that children are allowed to have feelings, even in public spaces.

'Kids are allowed to have feelings, and they're allowed to have feelings in the middle of shopping centres,' she says





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