Explore Victoria on the Cheap: Free Transport and Budget-Friendly Getaways

With rising petrol prices, discover how to explore Victoria affordably. This guide highlights free public transport options and budget-friendly destinations accessible by train, including Bendigo, Nhill, Benalla, Clunes, the Gippsland region, and the Victorian Goldfields Railway. Experience culture, history, art, and nature without breaking the bank.

With rising petrol prices impacting the classic driving holiday, a look at cost-effective travel options within Victoria becomes increasingly appealing. Fortunately, free public transport initiatives across the state, coupled with readily accessible train services, offer a variety of budget-friendly getaway opportunities. These options allow travelers to explore diverse destinations without the burden of high fuel costs. One such option involves a trip to Bendigo.

After a two-hour train journey from Melbourne, travelers can seamlessly transfer to the vintage trams operated by Bendigo Tramways. These trams provide access to a range of attractions, including the Central Deborah Gold Mine, the Tramways Depot, Lake Weeroona, and the Bendigo Joss House Temple. Upon returning to the city center, visitors can explore the People’s Gallery, an art installation on display at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Bendigo, recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, also boasts a vibrant dining scene, with establishments like Ms Batterhams offering stylish dining experiences. Victoria's second city, located an hour away by train from Melbourne, offers another enticing option. Travelers can enjoy a relaxed visit to the waterfront, perhaps with a leisurely lunch at Tempo Kitchen, or enhance the experience by bringing bikes and riding the Bellarine Rail Trail. This trail follows the former railway to Queenscliff. Dining options abound in Queenscliff, including Tarra, which offers stunning views. Travelers can even arrange to transport their bikes via the heritage train on the Bellarine Railway for the return journey, provided arrangements are made in advance. A unique opportunity presents itself with the Overland train, which travels between Melbourne and Adelaide. The portion of this journey within Victoria is free during April, providing an ideal chance for a six-hour ride to Nhill, a town located near the South Australian border. The star attraction in Nhill is the Australian Pinball Museum, featuring a vast collection of pinball machines from 1932 onwards, providing both nostalgic amusement and fun for families. Another appealing destination is Benalla, situated north of Melbourne. Since 2015, this city has transformed into an open-air art gallery through the annual Benalla Street Art Festival. Even outside the festival period, visitors can explore over 80 murals created by various artists. Clunes, a self-proclaimed 'book town' north of Ballarat, is another attractive choice. While the annual Booktown Festival may be over for 2026, several bookshops remain open on weekends, offering a delightful experience for book lovers. The Huc & Gabet Bookatorium provides an opportunity for a deeper dive into the world of books. The region to Melbourne’s east provides access to beautiful scenery and excellent dining options. Travelers can begin their day with a one-hour and 20-minute train ride to Garfield for breakfast at Luna’s, a cafe located in a former mechanic’s workshop. From there, it's a short train journey to Drouin, where visitors can enjoy the Two Towns Trail, which winds eight kilometers to Warragul and showcases sculptures and artworks. The Victorian Goldfields Railway provides a different kind of experience, running from Castlemaine to Maldon. After a 90-minute train ride from Melbourne to Castlemaine, travelers can board the Victorian Goldfields Railway, which operates heritage trains to Maldon, a town preserved in 19th-century architecture. The Goldfields Explorer service hauls restored period carriages to Maldon, a journey that offers a unique step back in time. For those seeking a late lunch, Bar Midland, located opposite the station, provides a convenient option





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