Explosive Allegations of Stand-Over Tactics and Violence by CFMEU

The Industrial Relations Commission of Queensland (IRQ) inquiry has heard explosive accounts of stand-over tactics and violence by the CFMEU, with allegations of physical threats to influence government agencies and regulatory capture. The inquiry has also heard allegations of regulatory capture, undue influence, and bending enforcement by industry regulators and the construction watchdog.

A senior government official brought to tears testifying against the Queensland branch of the CFMEU , with allegations of stand-over tactics and violence by the union.

The inquiry heard explosive accounts of the union's alleged use of physical threats to influence government agencies, including targeting industry regulators and the construction watchdog. Andrea Fox's evidence painted a stark picture of the union's alleged use of physical threats to influence government agencies. The commission also heard evidence about another Queensland public servant, Helen Burgess, who was a director at Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and had a close personal relationship with union boss Royce Kupsch.

Allegations of regulatory capture, undue influence, and bending enforcement were made against her. Kym Bancroft, the former Office of Industrial Relations Deputy Director-General, was also sacked without explanation. Former investigator Graham Easterby resigned en masse from the QBCC over concerns of CFMEU influence. Union leader Jade Ingham was appointed to the QBCC board in 2018, with allegations of pressure from the regulator and the then-Labor Public Works Minister, Mick DeBrenni, to target certain contractors





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CFMEU Stand-Over Tactics Violence Regulatory Capture Undue Influence Physical Threats Government Agencies Industry Regulators Construction Watchdog Andrea Fox Royce Kupsch Michael Ravbar Helen Burgess Kym Bancroft Graham Easterby Jade Ingham Mick Debrenni QBCC Office Of Industrial Relations (OIR) Workplace Health And Safety Queensland (WHSQ)

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