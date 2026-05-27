Extreme heat in Europe a brutal reminder of climate crisis, UN chief says

The extreme heat in Europe is a brutal reminder of the climate crisis, according to UN chief Simon Stiell. He emphasized that human-induced climate change is making these heatwaves more frequent and extreme. The UK and France set new temperature records for May on consecutive days, with temperatures usually associated with July or August.

Extreme heat in Europe is a brutal reminder of the climate crisis , UN chief says. Simon Stiell , the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that the main culprit behind the intense heatwaves in the UK and France was humanity's burning of coal, oil, and gas.

He emphasized that the science is clear that human-induced climate change is making these heatwaves more frequent and extreme. The UK and France set new temperature records for May on consecutive days, with temperatures usually associated with July or August. The war in the Middle East has laid bare the soaring costs of fossil fuel reliance and the need to pivot to cleaner sources of energy, Stiell said.

The UK's Met Office reported that India is experiencing 43C-plus conditions, breaking the 34.8C record set a day earlier. France recorded its hottest May day ever on Tuesday, with a national heat index of 24.8C, surpassing Monday's 24.6C - itself a record. Thirteen of France's 96 administrative departments were on an orange high temperature alert, requiring the population to be vigilant and take precautions.

Scientists have said that as the Earth warms, extreme heat events historically confined to high summer are becoming more frequent and more intense, as well as happening earlier and later in the year, putting more people in danger. The UK record for the hottest day in May has been broken twice this week, with stifling conditions on the underground in London.

In Spain, where temperatures could reach 40C this week, an orange weather alert was issued for the Basque Country amid predictions the northern region could reach 37C on Wednesday. Temperatures of 36C to 38C were forecast for southern regions, with a high of 38C in the south-western city of Badajoz. The current heat is more characteristic of the dog days, the hottest period of the year, Spain's state meteorological office, Aemet, said.

Both this episode and the atmospheric pattern that's causing it are part and parcel of climate change and of what's been observed in recent years, Rubén del Campo, an Aemet spokesperson, added. The war in the Middle East has laid bare the soaring costs of fossil fuel reliance and the need to pivot to cleaner sources of energy, Stiell said. The UK's Met Office reported that India is experiencing 43C-plus conditions, breaking the 34.8C record set a day earlier.

France recorded its hottest May day ever on Tuesday, with a national heat index of 24.8C, surpassing Monday's 24.6C - itself a record. Thirteen of France's 96 administrative departments were on an orange high temperature alert, requiring the population to be vigilant and take precautions.

Scientists have said that as the Earth warms, extreme heat events historically confined to high summer are becoming more frequent and more intense, as well as happening earlier and later in the year, putting more people in danger. The UK record for the hottest day in May has been broken twice this week, with stifling conditions on the underground in London.

In Spain, where temperatures could reach 40C this week, an orange weather alert was issued for the Basque Country amid predictions the northern region could reach 37C on Wednesday. Temperatures of 36C to 38C were forecast for southern regions, with a high of 38C in the south-western city of Badajoz. The current heat is more characteristic of the dog days, the hottest period of the year, Spain's state meteorological office, Aemet, said.

Both this episode and the atmospheric pattern that's causing it are part and parcel of climate change and of what's been observed in recent years, Rubén del Campo, an Aemet spokesperson, added





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