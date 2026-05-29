Extreme Hobby: Visiting Every Country in the World

A British-born former university lecturer named Harry Mitsidis founded the website NomadMania, which acts as a clearing house for obsessive and exhaustive travelers. He traveled extensively as a child and Interrailed around Europe as a teenager. He completed his journey to every country in the world by 2008, visiting 120-odd nations. He is one of four people who have done every country twice, and the last country he visited was Equatorial Guinea. Statistics collected by NomadMania suggest that 13 Australians have visited every country in the world and become United Nations Masters. Rachel Davey, an Australian-born woman, and her Slovakian partner Martina Sebova are believed to be the first Australian-born woman to have visited every country in the world. They completed their journey in 2018, after a two-year, mostly overland journey to their 88 unvisited states.

When my mate Chris Robson and I left England in 1988, we planned to visit every United Nations-recognised country in the world. Last year, Chris enjoyed a multi-destination holiday in Libya, Chad, South Sudan and Yemen, all of which sit uncomfortably on theChris and I both ended up living in Sydney, but I dropped out of the game when I had children.

Chris, however, has only 10 countries to go: Haiti, St Vincent, St Lucia, St Kitts, Grenada, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Sudan andNow that he has retired from corporate life, he hopes to reach the natural conclusion of what he calls his ‘extreme hobby’ by the end of 2026. The website NomadMania acts as a kind of clearing house for obsessive and exhaustive travellers.

It was founded by British-born former university lecturer Harry Mitsidis, the son of a Greek father and a South African mother. Mitsidis travelled extensively as a child, then Interrailed around Europe as a teenager.

‘I had travelled to about 70 countries without even thinking about it,’ he tells me by phone during a ‘quick visit’ to Belgrade, Serbia. It took him about five years to get through the remaining 120-odd nations.

‘I finished in 2008, in Equatorial Guinea,’ he says. He was only 36 years old, with most of his life ahead of him, so the logical next step was … to do it again.

‘I am one of four people who’ve done every country twice,’ says Mitsidis, ‘and the second time around, Equatorial Guinea was the last one again. ’ Statistics collected by NomadMania suggest that 13 Australians have visited every country in the world and become what’s known as ‘United Nations Masters. ’ ‘That’s the terminology we use for this, scientifically,’ explains Mitsidis.

‘I came up with the term 15 years ago. ’ Martina Sebova (left) and Rachel Davey in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, in 2018. Davey is believed to be the first Australian-born woman to have visited every country in the world. Rachel Davey, who appears to be the first Australian-born woman to have visited every country in the world – a project she completed with her Slovakian partner, Martina Sebova, whom she met on an overland tour of Europe in 2008.

Both women worked in the travel industry, and by 2016, they realised they had each seen about 100 countries. So they spent the following two years saving money and selling almost everything they owned to pay for a single, continuous, mostly overland journey to their 88 unvisited states. They left Melbourne in 2018, expecting their journey to take about two years.

There were nine countries to go when the pandemic stopped them in their tracks, and they got stranded in Micronesia. They were forced to negotiate a tortuous journey back to Australia from Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia.

‘We had to backtrack through a bunch of islands, and Brisbane,’ says Davey. ‘I think the flight home was about 60 hours’ journey time. ’ When visiting Islamic nations, such as Afghanistan, Davey and Sebova were generally assumed to be either best friends or sisters. But no matter what they wore, they could never pass themselves off as natives.

‘You can’t hide your blue eyes and the way you walk,’ says Davey. ‘I walk with a straight back and with confidence, and even if I’m wearing local dress, you can tell I’m not local. ’ In the absence of a male escort, they were sometimes treated as honorary men – but they were also able to enjoy the company of local women in ways that would be forbidden to male travellers.

Davey and Sebova now base themselves in Chiang Mai in Thailand, where through their company – Very Hungry Nomads – they run tours that are often for women only, to places that women don’t usually visit. On the schedule for later this year is northern Pakistan. Davey says that she loves Thailand for its people, beauty, culture and food. I ask Harry Mitsidis which country is his favourite.

‘I know it’s an odd one,’ he says. ‘But back when I was exploring it in the early 2000s, it had just come out of war and isolation, so being a foreigner here was exotic and people were very receptive. I ended up learning the language and I feel at home here. I’ve visited every nook and cranny of Serbia.





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United Nations Masters Extreme Hobby Traveling To Every Country In The World Nomadmania Harry Mitsidis Rachel Davey Martina Sebova Chiang Mai In Thailand Very Hungry Nomads Northern Pakistan

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