F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Recap: Russell vs. Antonelli Row, Hamilton vs. Hughes and Pole for Norris

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint had a tense and thrilling race between Mercedes' George Russell and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Antonelli, with world champion Lando Norris held off by Australian Oscar Piastri in fourth position. The real drama was in Mercedes, where Antonelli ended up raging about a 'naughty move' from Russell, leading to a confrontation between the two teammates.

Oscar Piastri lost ground in the F1 championship race after finishing fourth in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint, while Mercedes ' drivers had a bitter rivalry.

George Russell celebrated victory, while his team-mate Kimi Antonelli was enraged by a perceived ‘naughty move’ from Russell. Nico Hulkenberg pulled off a daring overtake on the outside to beat Lewis Hamilton on the final chicane, but he couldn't match Lando Norris's pace in the final stages of qualifying. Russell, however, grabbed the dramatic pole by 0.064sec from Antonelli at the last gasp





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F1 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Oscar Piastri Nico Hulkenberg Lewis Hamilton Hamilton Vs. Hughes Russell Vs. Antonelli Row Pole For Norris

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