CHOICE urges immediate halt to Faber-Castell sand sales in Australia following NZ tremolite asbestos recall. ACCC investigates supply chains as consumer safety risks rise.

Consumer advocacy organization CHOICE has expressed extreme concern regarding the continued availability of Faber-Castell craft products in Australia. This urgent stance follows a significant product recall in neighboring New Zealand, where tremolite asbestos was discovered in items designed for teaching children about planting and growing food. The discovery has triggered a demand for stricter scrutiny of Australian supply chains to ensure consumer safety.

Core Details of the Asbestos Contamination

Faber-Castell announced that the specific items pulled from shelves in New Zealand were the Mini Garden product line. The recall was initiated after testing revealed the presence of tremolite asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to serious lung diseases. The company's head office in Germany stated that they had requested New Zealand retailers immediately collect and dispose of the affected items. This action was taken to prevent further exposure to the hazardous substance among young consumers.

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The sand used in these educational kits comes from different suppliers depending on the specific market where they are sold. Faber-Castell Australia sources its products independently of the New Zealand branch of the company. While the German headquarters noted that Australian products have undergone routine testing, they confirmed that a further review is currently underway. This review encompasses the entire supply chain, including the sourcing and testing protocols for the sand used in local batches.

Stakeholder Positions and Safety Demands

Andy Kelly, the Director of Consumer Impact at CHOICE, stated that Faber-Castell's recall in New Zealand raises serious alarm bells for Australian shoppers. Kelly argued that if there is any uncertainty about whether products still being sold in Australia may be contaminated, suppliers should immediately stop selling them. He emphasized that it is illegal to supply products containing any amount of asbestos, making the continued sales highly concerning.

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Kelly pointed out that consumers may not be able to easily determine whether the product they have purchased is the New Zealand or the Australian version. This confusion is exacerbated by the sale of these items on online marketplaces such as Amazon, which potentially increases risk for buyers. He noted that it is harder to identify the source of the product when purchased through third-party sellers, making traceability difficult for end-users.

The ACCC told ABC News it was enquiring into the matter, but so far, it had not received a voluntary recall from Faber-Castell for the Australian market. Under Australia's voluntary product safety recall system, businesses are expected to initiate recalls if they find their products unsafe. The commission is monitoring international recalls and engaging with businesses to ascertain whether affected products have been supplied to Australian consumers.

Real-World Impact and Regulatory Action

The presence of tremolite asbestos is particularly alarming given that Australia has had a ban since 2003 on all types of asbestos. This carcinogenic substance is associated with lung disease and can be found in quartz deposits that are mined for sand. The broader context of asbestos in Australia includes forced closures and clean-ups at dozens of schools across the nation, highlighting the severe health risks posed by even small amounts of contamination.

Kelly advised the ACCC to urgently investigate what evidence Faber-Castell holds to satisfy it that the products still available for sale in Australia do not contain asbestos. He warned that consumers should be extremely wary of purchasing any products containing colored craft or play sand. The risk is compounded by the difficulty in distinguishing between safe and contaminated batches without rigorous verification.

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The ACCC spokesperson added that the company was also being advised of expectations regarding risk assessment and further actions to address safety risks for consumers. This includes recall action where appropriate. The commission is seeking further information and documents from businesses, including online marketplaces, to ensure that no unsafe products remain in circulation. The situation remains under active review as the company conducts its internal investigation into its Australian supply chain.