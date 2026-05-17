Fabio Di Giannantonio emerges victorious after dramatic Grand Prix of Catalunya

Italian MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio emerged victorious in a thriller, overcoming three-time champion Pedro Acosta and Joan Mir to claim his second win in the category and first in three years, despite a bad day for the competitors.

Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio won a dramatic, twice red-flagged Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday, taking his second MotoGP victory and first for three years after horror crashes for rivals Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco .

Di Giannantonio overtook long-time race leader and pole-sitter Pedro Acosta (KTM) with three laps remaining, and crossed the line 1.250secs ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir. Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer finished third, with Acosta – who had dropped to fourth – taken out on the penultimate corner by Aprilia’s Ai Ogura, who received a three-second post-race penalty that dropped him from fourth to ninth place.

The initial 24-lap race was red-flagged after 12 laps when the KTM of Acosta suddenly slowed with an electronics issue, Marquez’s Ducati running into the back of Acosta’s bike and scattering debris across the circuit on the run to the following corner. Marquez crashed heavily against the trackside wall, his bike disintegrating into the path of the pursuing pack, the front wheel of his Ducati striking Di Giannantonio on the right arm and causing him to crash. Marquez was declared conscious, and taken to a nearby hospital





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Motogp Fabio Di Giannantonio Pedro Acosta Juan Mir Grand Prix Of Catalunya Alex Marquez Johann Zarco Ducati Honda Aprilia

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