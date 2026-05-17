Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Ducati Victory in Barcelona

The story of Fabio Di Giannantonio’s thrilling victory in the sixth round of the 2026 MotoGP season in Barcelona, where he overcame a mental block and debris to secure his second win of the year.

Fabio Di Giannantonio ’s Ducati was scorching towards the next corner at north of 200 kilometres an hour, but the bike’s rider was, by his own admission, mentally frozen.

It’s not a position any MotoGP rider wants to be in, and one where there’s no playbook for how to handle it. But it was what Di Giannantonio did next that was one – just one of many – stories of a fraught sixth round of the 2026 season in Barcelona that ended with the effervescent Italian taking his second MotoGP race victory on a day of high drama, battered bodies and, ultimately, pure luck





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Motogp Barcelona Fabio Di Giannantonio KTM Ducati Alex Marquez Pedro Acosta Raul Fernandez Johann Zarco Valentino Rossi KTM Factory Team 2026 Motogp Season 2026 Barcelona Motogp Round 2026 Motogp Regulation Reset 850Cc Machinery Full-Factory Rider Potential Championship Contender

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