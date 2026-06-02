Facing Dementia and Discrimination: The Plight of LGBTQ+ Elders in Aged Care

An elderly non-binary advocate with dementia shares their story of historical trauma and current fears about aged care, while researchers work on a new inclusive care model to address systemic discrimination against LGBTQ+ people living with dementia.

The journey of Mahadeva, now in their 70s, began with a school concert and a childhood friendship that ended in trauma when their friend's family confronted them about their relationship.

This event, coupled with a lifelong history of abuse and discrimination as a non-binary person, has left lasting scars, including PTSD and a hesitancy to form relationships with women. Today, Mahadeva lives with mixed dementia-Lewy body disease and Alzheimer's-and as the condition progresses, memories of past trauma surface more frequently. Despite these challenges, caring work in Melbourne as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and a friendship with fellow advocate Anne Tudor have been sources of healing.

They are cared for at home by their youngest daughter, but fear regarding the tolerance of future carers, especially after an incident with a Pride flag, looms large. In Australia, approximately 11 per cent of the population identifies as LGBTIQ+, yet the proportion of older people within this group remains uncertain due to data gaps and historical reluctance to disclose identity.

Associate Professor Louisa Smith of Deakin University, who has spent nearly a decade researching LGBTQ+ experiences with dementia, is leading a four-year project to develop a new model of care. Early findings reveal that while LGBTQ+ people with dementia share common needs for safe housing and community connections, lifetimes of criminalisation and pathologisation make these needs even more critical. Discrimination often leads to increased behavioural changes when such needs go unmet.

Research indicates older LGBTQ+ individuals face higher risks of social isolation and health conditions like heart disease and depression, which are risk factors for dementia. A common thread is reluctance to engage with aged care services due to negative medical experiences. Smith's team, collaborating with Dementia Training Australia and supported by organisations including LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, aims to create a toolkit for aged care providers.

Kedy Kristal of GRAI highlights that LGBTQ+ training is not compulsory for aged care staff, leading to misunderstandings, such as misgendering transgender residents or dismissing sexuality when someone comes out later in life. dementia can reduce social inhibition, which can both help and hinder authentic expression in care settings





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LGBTQ+ Dementia Aged Care Discrimination Non-Binary Elderly Inclusive Care Model Trauma And Memory

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