Australian Turf Club independence fight costs $4.1m as annual report reveals $4.8m loss

The Australian Turf Club spent $4.1 million on its failed legal battle to retain independence and lost $4.8 million in 2025-26, according to its annual report. Racing NSW reported a $13.63 million operating surplus the same week.

The Australian Turf Club spent $4.1 million on its failed legal battle to retain independence, newly released annual report figures show. The club lost $4.8 million in the 2025-26 financial year, up from a $2.6 million loss in 2024-25.

The ATC operates Sydney's four metropolitan thoroughbred racetracks and owns all of them except Royal Randwick. Without the one-off legal costs, the deficit for last year would have been about $700,000, the report says. The legal fight began after Racing NSW issued a show cause notice in September last year. It followed the sacking of ATC chief executive Matt Galanos and the resignation of directors Ben Bayot and Natalie Hewson.

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Racing NSW wins legal battle and imposes costs on Australian Turf Club

The dispute ended in June, with a ruling that also ordered the ATC to pay Racing NSW's legal costs. Racing NSW this week reported an operating surplus of $13.63 million in 2025-26, up from $12.96 million the previous year. The regulator's move to appoint an administrator was initially blocked by the ATC board in December. The board won again in March when NSW Supreme Court Justice Francois Kunc ruled the regulator's move was not authorised under the Thoroughbred Racing Act.

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Racing NSW's appeal was later upheld when the panel found the club's finances and corporate governance fell within the definition of horse racing under the Act. Administrator Kelly's review of the ATC started in April, when he worked as a consultant under an agreement with Racing NSW to resume its additional funding of the club. He took over as administrator on July 8, effectively replacing the board.

Chairman Tim Hale, vice-chair Caroline Searcy and newest board addition Bernie Brookes became part of an advisory subcommittee with Racing NSW directors Simon Tuxen and Michael Crismale. Kelly noted in the annual report that the club's revenue of $379 million was up on 2024-25's $373.4 million, and losses were down without the one-off legal costs. He said there was still work to do.

Administrator calls for stronger financial discipline and commercial efficiency

"While the club's underlying assets and operations remain strong, the continued loss-making performance highlights the need to strengthen financial and commercial discipline across the organisation," Kelly wrote. "Our review to date has identified opportunities to enhance commercial performance, improve operational efficiency and strengthen governance. In a number of areas, costs have increased over time and opportunities to maximise revenue have not been fully realised.

" Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told this masthead the operational efficiencies have not included forced job cuts. The club has reduced its staff slightly through natural attrition, although roles attached to horse welfare or safety have been untouched. A positive for the club in this year's report was the absence of an auditor's notice of concern over the ATC's financial viability. Such a notice was present in the previous year's report.

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Members will have the chance to address the club's situation at the annual general meeting at Royal Randwick on November 26. The annual report also follows reported alleged thefts of cash from raceday safes, adding to scrutiny of the club's operations. The ATC's financial position, governance and legal costs are expected to be central topics at the upcoming members' meeting.