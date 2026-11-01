A new essay argues that modern encores have shifted from pandemonium to charade, while Roger Daltrey's long hatred of the ritual and hints of a final US tour give the debate new weight.

Roger Daltrey has suggested his recent US tour may be his last, lending fresh weight to a long-running argument about the honesty of the encore.

The Who singer once called the ritual bullshit time before leading his Ultimate Rock Symphony offstage and back on at Colonial Stadium in March 2000. Fans know the band is coming back. The exit is too casual, it is still dark out, and the stage lights are throbbing like jazz hands. Look around, though.

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One punter is checking a public transport app. Another is rubbing her temples. Could the band not just leave the stage? Loathe it or merely dislike it, the encore is inescapably a thing.

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Roger Daltrey Criticises Encores

Sometime between Elvis leaving that building in Shreveport, Louisiana, 70 years ago and the modern musician's all-but-contracted toilet break a few songs before the end, the curtain call caper shifted from pandemonium to charade. Daltrey's antipathy is not new. The encores, the bloody encores, we hate them, he told a press conference in 1975. That says the quiet part out loud for many fans.

Fair enough for the Who, perhaps. They had smashed everything to pieces during My Generation and Seventeen Going Under, and suddenly the encore became an invitation to listen again. Hypersonic Missiles showed that a moment of solitude can reset the emotional scale. It turns out you can bring a crowd closer by giving them less to shout about.

If you own a cape, rock star, this is the time to put it on. Indulging the past is fine too, but a surprise payoff is the difference between escalation and obligation. A risky, under-rehearsed cover version can work. Dragging the support band back up can work.

Even bagpipes and a kilt can work. Just make sure you are ready. Mike Skinner knew he would have to come back for a few random hits after performing the Streets' A Grand Don't Come For Free. Rufus Wainwright magicked up a whole Mardi Gras of dancing fools with fruit on their heads to take over the concert hall as he re-costumed as Judy Garland for a roof-raising re-entry.

Creative Ways to End a Concert

But if you own a cape, rock star, this is the time to put it on. And if not, why not? This is show business. Speaking of James Brown, you do not even need to physically leave to make people suddenly realise how much they are going to miss you.

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Even a threatened departure is drama on a stick, as long as you commit fully enough to make the audience want to play along. Smoke On the Water was brought back into the main set decades ago. We wanted to teach it a lesson, singer Ian Gillan told me, like a boss. If the air guitars are still plugged in and wailing after that, that is an encore you deserve.

As we grow more jaded out here in the dark, making the charade feel real is the part of the deal that is slipping. I was a more credulous young man when I first saw Leonard Cohen perform It Seems So Long Ago, Nancy. He pretended to dredge with real effort from the depths of his memory, just for us. He signalled the true finish with a poet's flourish.

Final Tour Thoughts

Circle closed. Nobody asked for a ninth lap. Which brings the focus back to Roger Daltrey, a man not prone to bullshit. He has suggested his recent US tour may be his last.

Perhaps his own realisation that he might not be coming back this time has made him more gracious. Rockin' in the Free World Days. Just the thought of it gets me a little misty. I would wait 26 years for him to come back and sing that.