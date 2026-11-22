Australian shoppers are forecast to spend a record 7.2 billion dollars from Black Friday to Cyber Monday as the National Anti-Scam Centre warns about AI-cloned storefronts and deepfake ads. Experts also warn that criminals are poisoning AI chatbots to recommend scam websites.

Australian shoppers are forecast to spend a record 7.2 billion dollars across the four days from Black Friday on November 27 to Cyber Monday on November 30.

Rise of AI Cloned Storefronts and Deepfakes

The National Anti-Scam Centre has urged bargain hunters to stay alert for counterfeit shopfronts and AI-generated content, citing a global rise in deepfake content. The National Anti-Scam Centre, which sits within the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said law enforcement partners, regulators and global counterparts had all observed a rise in artificial intelligence tools being exploited. These tools are being used to create highly realistic, personalised websites, particularly in online shopping and investment.

Also read Consumer Groups Warn Shoppers About Misleading Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The National Anti-Scam Centre has observed more concerns and reports this year about AI-cloned storefronts, deepfake brand or celebrity ads, and fake news items, a spokesperson said. More than one in two, or 58.7 per cent, of all Scamwatch reports in the first nine months of this year were buying and selling scams. More than 11,500 victims lost 17.2 million dollars during that period.

As shoppers start searching for bargains before Black Friday on 27 November, cybersecurity professionals are warning of an increase in clone websites, designed to steal your money or card details. The antivirus company Norton says it expects the number of suspect sites to rise significantly as the gift-buying season gets into full swing. The increase is clear every year at this time between Black Friday and Christmas, says Luis Corrons, a security researcher from Norton.

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These fake sites can emerge in regular search results and also in the results from AI chatbots. National Trading Standards has said that criminals are poisoning AI models, such as ChatGPT, so they produce scam websites in their results and recommend them to users. Michael Vainshtein, a co-founder of the security company Guardio, says this is achieved through fake shopfronts and phishing pages.

They reach AI agents the same way they reach people: through populating search results, Google ads and other paid ads, compromised sites and social posts pushing a hot sale, he says. Cloned websites are frequently created using AI and can look identical to the real thing. The goods listed will often have huge discounts attached, for example 80 per cent in some cases, in a bid to lure people in. They often have a convincingly similar web address.

How Fake Sites Steal Payment Details

In June, the Guardian showed how websites designed to look like the shoe seller Russell and Bromley had URLs including therussellbromleyofficial and russellbromleyonlineuk. When you get to the payment page you may be asked for your card details, but you will usually be asked to pay by a bank transfer or maybe cryptocurrency. Sometimes you will be offered the option to use PayPal, but be steered towards the send to a friend option and told this is to avoid fees.

A fairly typical example in Australia is ads for shops that are going out of business and clearing their stock, with items given away free of charge. Black Friday is particularly ripe for this because shoppers are expecting to be bombarded with ads, flash deals and messages telling them to act quickly, said ING head of consumer insights Matt Bowen. Scammers are very good at following the hype, Bowen added.

Malicious actors have been caught selling PC versions of Grand Theft Auto VI, which does not exist. Common scams include shops claiming to be going out of business and giving away items free of charge, or websites with poorer-quality images or incomplete information. Shoppers should be wary of websites that appear to have AI-generated images or video, or that are missing basic business or contact information.

Tips to Spot Online Shopping Scams

Consumers should check the retailer official website instead of responding to unsolicited messages or links in texts or emails. Leyla Bilge, the global head of scam research at Norton, says young people should pay particular attention to the potential for fraud as they are more likely to come across scams on social media or to act on impulse.

If a hard-to-find item suddenly turns up cheap from a seller you have never heard of, treat that as a warning sign rather than a stroke of luck, she says. If you suddenly see offers for exclusive access, heavily discounted copies, downloads or giveaways, particularly through an unexpected ad or link, it is worth taking a moment to check that it is legitimate and going directly to the official retailer, Bowen said.

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Well-known retailers offering deep discounts of 50 to 90 per cent off should be viewed with some wariness, as should congratulatory messages claiming the consumer has won a reward or prize. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is, said digital safety software platform TrendLife head of consumer education Lynette Owens. If an offer is too tempting to turn down, always check the brand official pages and channels to confirm if the deal is real, Owens said.

Courier Scams and Fake Discount Claims

Courier and postal service scams are always rife at this time of year, with Australia Post, FedEx and DHL frequently impersonated from Black Friday throughout the holiday season, she warned. It is the busiest time of the year for deliveries, and cyber criminals are watching for any chance to exploit your eagerness to receive your parcels, Owens said.

Look at the web address of the page you land on and beware of extra words in the title such as official or deals. An immediate red flag is if they only take payment by bank transfer or with cryptocurrency. The Co-operative Bank has just launched a service whereby you can upload any suspicious text, email or website and it will tell you whether it is safe or not.

If you realise that you have handed over your financial details, report it to your bank. Black Friday typically falls on the last Friday of November, but sales are starting earlier each year. On average, Australian retailers are kicking off Black Friday sales about two weeks earlier, with delivery platform Shippit seeing 10 per cent more online orders than the same period last year.

ACCC Penalties for Misleading Retail Practices

The ACCC has also warned retailers against misleading practices, including sitewide or storewide claims that actually exclude several products. Other misleading practices include time-limited offers, false claims about remaining stock that pressure shoppers into purchasing, and was/now prices in which those items were never or not recently sold at those prices. The ACCC 2025 Black Friday sweep of 50 retailers saw James Lane and Vuly penalised nearly 60,000 dollars for creating a false sense of urgency.

Booktopia owner digiDirect paid 99,000 dollars for misleading was/now claims. This year, the maximum corporate penalty for retailers falling foul of Australian consumer law has doubled from 50 million dollars to 100 million dollars per contravention. Retailers need to be careful about creating a false sense of urgency with claims such as ends today, last chance or countdown timers, particularly if the same discounts continue or the sale is extended, said law firm Holding Redlich special counsel Emily Booth.

There is also a risk that a sale price effectively becomes the standard price, Booth said.