Cameron Bancroft has claimed the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper plot in South Africa eight years ago, triggering a crisis for captain Pat Cummins and Cricket Australia.

Cameron Bancroft has declared the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper plot in South Africa eight years ago, plunging the sport into a state of emergency.

In a tell-all statement released on Wednesday, the Western Australian batsman said he took the bullet for everybody. The revelation has created the biggest crisis in Australian cricket since the original ball-tampering scandal itself. Bancroft wrote that he shared the burden of the story for the whole team for eight years.

Also read Cameron Bancroft’s full 4500-word Sandpapergate statement

It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa, he said. It was the whole team. Bancroft had been unaware of the full fallout from Pat Cummins marathon press conference last Friday. He was on his phone before handing in his device to play a Sheffield Shield match for Western Australia in Melbourne.

For integrity reasons, players are not permitted to have their phones during a game, even when off the field. It was not until stumps that he caught up on Cummins entire hour-plus exchange with reporters in Sydney. The implosion has spiralled to a crisis on par with or exceeding the greatest flash points in Australian cricket history. These include World Series Cricket, the underarm incident and the ball-tampering scandal itself.

Advertisement

Crisis Over Cricket Leadership Credibility

Amid lies, incomplete truths and allegations of a cover-up, the credibility of the national sport and its leaders is at stake. The crisis has been a ticking time bomb since a limited Cricket Australia investigation in South Africa isolated blame to Bancroft, captain Smith and vice-captain Warner. All three received bans ranging from nine months to a year.

While the team rose from rock bottom under Smith successor Tim Paine and then Cummins, winning a World Test Championship and 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups, the untold story of 2018 always threatened to come out. Cummins, a young fast bowler at the time but captain now, has stood by his insistence that he had no prior knowledge of Bancroft use of sandpaper or any illegal tampering. His agent Neil Maxwell said Pat position has not changed in eight years.

He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat interview transcript.

There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Maxwell later added that Cummins was the focus of hysteria unfounded in reality.

Pat Cummins Faces Captaincy Pressure

However, Bancroft detailed recollections of discussions among the team and coaches about the devious tactics have eroded public trust in the holder of a high office that demands it. Bombarded by media at his eastern suburbs home and at training with the NSW team at the SCG, Cummins became a captain under siege.

Bancroft said he was not out to point fingers or cause damage to the game on the eve of the Australian summer, in which Cummins is due to lead the team in a Test series against New Zealand. He initially had no intention of releasing his version when he began to draft it in the weeks before the Australian team long-awaited return to South Africa last month. Devoted to yoga and meditation, journaling is part of his spiritual regimen.

Advertisement

With the national side travelling back to the scene of the sandpaper crime, his thoughts were drawn to the previous tour eight years earlier. It was a cleansing exercise for the West Australian, whose career and life have been haunted by the code of silence. A chain reaction over the past fortnight triggered Bancroft to push send on Wednesday. The first was the release of Usman Khawaja book, which implied much wider knowledge of conspiracy than the trio penalised.

Bancroft was moved to detail the entire truth after being angered by Cummins forceful repudiation of Khawaja in his 68-minute media conference. His manager, Ben Tippett, phoned CA chief executive Todd Greenberg on Wednesday to tell him Bancroft was considering unloading his conscience. Greenberg was preparing to front a press conference that afternoon in Hobart with acting CA chairman David Boon to announce an independent forum for veterans of the 2018 series.

The concept was widely viewed as a bid to get players to cease airing dirty laundry and an attempt to convince Bancroft not to tip the bucket. If that was the case, it was proven unsuccessful within hours. The live-broadcast Cummins press conference, in which he took questions until journalists had no more, was received at the time. Members of the 2018 tour squad were taken aback about how hard he went at Khawaja.

Bancroft Details Tour Deceptions

Bancroft said it made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with - not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa - is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously, he said.

Bancroft also said a joint statement issued by Cummins and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in 2021 denying they were aware sandpaper had been taken on the ground at Newlands had been deeply painful for him. In Britain, one commentator said it was probably self-explanatory that the bowlers knew what was going on.

As well as exerting extreme pressure on Cummins, Bancroft claims put former head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker under the gun, placing them in conversations where sandpaper was discussed. Lehmann, who resigned before the end of the tour of South Africa, said in the hours before Bancroft missive that he had nothing to hide, but after it came out, told ABC Radio.

Cricket Australia has also been under fire over its handling of the storm eight years ago and since it has been raging again. The personnel at the Melbourne-based governing body are almost entirely different from eight years ago. Chief executive James Sutherland left six months after CA. The current chief executive Todd Greenberg now faces the fallout from the latest revelations as the sport grapples with the credibility crisis.