Nvidia board investigates Jensen Huang over affairs and suspected Chinese spy links

Nvidia's board has launched an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and the New York Times reported a second affair with an Nvidia executive. Nvidia shares fell about 8 per cent in after-hours trade.

Nvidia's board has launched an investigation into chief executive Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy, and the New York Times overnight reported a second extra-marital affair.

Nvidia Shares Drop After Second Affair Report

The second relationship was with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, the company's vice-president of health care, who also reported directly to Mr Huang, according to the New York Times. Following the first reports that the board was preparing to oust him, Nvidia's share price dropped about 8 per cent in after-hours trade.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia Chips: Megaspeed, Jensen Huang Ties and Espionage Claims

Mr Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife after reports emerged that he had developed a relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), a data centre executive at the centre of the alleged spy plot. US intelligence was reportedly probing Alice Huang for facilitating shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms. Nvidia said it had no reason to believe either US national security or company secrets had been compromised.

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When reports of the espionage plot first emerged, the company stood by its chief executive. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo released a statement saying Mr Huang was committed to keep leading the firm without interruption. Mr Huang is co-founder, president and chief executive of the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of about US$5.7 trillion. He has created an unusually flat corporate structure with about 60 executives reporting directly to him.

He told the Wall Street Journal he did not believe in succession planning, despite his family being woven into the company's fabric. His daughter Madison is a senior marketing director at Nvidia and his son Spencer is a product line manager in robotics. Mr Huang is the only Nvidia insider on the company's board, which operates without a permanent chair. A lead director is chosen annually by a majority of board members.

Experts Warn Jensen Huang Is Irreplaceable

Tech analyst Dan Ives told Reuters: Jensen is not replaceable, there is no other person on the management team bench that can step in seamlessly as CEO. NYT tech reporter Ryan Mac told the ABC's Afternoon Briefing that Mr Huang was a person that sets the tone when it comes to AI regulation or lack thereof.

He is an agenda-setter, someone that has a close relationship with Donald Trump and influences policy not just in the US but globally, said Mac, one of the reporters who broke the story of the second alleged affair. Mac said it was incredibly unclear who would be tapped to succeed the Nvidia boss should he depart. He has this kind of gravitas, this key man placement in the company that would be very hard to replace, he said.

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Huang Departure Risks AI Trade Stability

Investment analyst Jun Bei Liu said Mr Huang's departure could leave the world-leading chip maker and the global AI trade in an even more precarious position. He's the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and centre of the AI build-out, she said. If we look at how many new cloud data centre businesses have been sponsored in this circular financing world, it's pretty much all by Nvidia.

There's just a lot of uncertainty to come, not just for Nvidia, it's for the whole AI, the circular financing, the AI build-out, all the businesses that they co-invest and sponsor, she said. Mr Huang has spent decades building Nvidia into a leading developer of graphics processing units, the hardware that AI companies such as ChatGPT and Anthropic rely on to operate.

In America's pursuit to win the AI race against China, Mr Huang has emerged as a close ally of Donald Trump and one of the few people known to have a direct line to him. He has been to the White House at least five times since Mr Trump returned to office and just months ago accompanied him on a trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese leaders who famously begged him for more Nvidia chips.

The controversy has raised questions about US national security, given the position of one of the world's most influential technology executives at the centre of an alleged foreign intelligence operation.