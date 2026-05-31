Families left in home renovation nightmare after paying tens of thousands of dollars for unfinished work

Kira Oxley and a Modbury family of six have been left in a home renovation nightmare after paying tens of thousands of dollars for unfinished work. The builder, Jase William Henry, is uncontactable and has left the homes uninhabitable.

families have been left in a home renovation nightmare after forking out tens of thousands of dollars for unfinished work , with the builder nowhere to be seen.

Kira Oxley’s home is now uninhabitable after her bathroom, toilet and laundry were left as empty shells when renovations came to an abrupt halt more than two months ago, forcing her to move out. Know the news with the 7NEWS app: ‘I cannot live here unless I pay for an ensuite to be put in which I can’t afford. I’m tired, I’m emotional so it is very hard.

’ Credit: 7NEWS After starting a Facebook page, similar horror stories began flooding in, including from a Modbury family of six whose kitchen is only half finished.

‘So we’re having to cook on the barbecue that’s out in the garden and do our dishes in a bucket essentially in our bath,’ Conor Bye said. The builder is Jase William Henry, whose company SOS Home Renovations boasts 20 years’ experience as trusted builders and renovators, but he’s been uncontactable for months. Conor Bye’s kitchen was also left unfinished.

‘So I’ve tried email, phone, SMS, Facebook Messenger all with no communication back unfortunately,’ Oxley said. Having already paid a substantial deposit, Oxley began to suspect something was terribly wrong when a second payment was requested before the job had even started. Complaints have already been lodged with Consumer Affairs.

‘If companies aren’t doing the right thing they’ll face the full pressure of the law,’ Housing Minister Nick Champion said





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Renovation Nightmare Unfinished Work Builder Jase William Henry SOS Home Renovations Consumer Affairs Housing Minister Nick Champion

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