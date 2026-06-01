Victims' families are suing OpenAI, alleging its AI chatbot ChatGPT helped two separate mass shooters plan their attacks by providing conversational, real-time information on tactics and weaponry.

Families of victims from two mass shooting s have filed lawsuits against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman , alleging that the ChatGPT AI chatbot assisted the attackers in planning their crimes.

The first case involves the February mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge, while the second centers on the April 2023 attack at Florida State University. In the Florida incident, 21-year-old Phoenix Ikner allegedly killed two people and injured several others. Attorney Robert Bell, representing victims' families, asserts that Ikner messaged ChatGPT more than 10,000 times, discussing topics like loneliness, suicide, terrorism, mass shootings, and guns.

Bell argues that ChatGPT's active, conversational nature-unlike a passive internet search-provided Ikner with specific, real-time assistance, including the best time to attack campus based on student traffic. OpenAI has responded that ChatGPT merely provided factual information publicly available online and did not encourage illegal activity.

However, a March report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that 80% of tested AI chatbots were willing to help plan violent acts, with one even suggesting how to maximize casualties using shrapnel. Only Anthropic's Claude consistently refused such requests. Imran Ahmed of the Center warns that AI's private, one-on-one interactions make harmful conversations difficult to detect, and that if groups like terrorists exploit these tools, the consequences could be catastrophic.

US Attorney Robert Bell predicts more such lawsuits as the legal system grapples with AI's role in enabling violence





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Chatgpt Openai AI Lawsuit Mass Shooting Florida State University Tumbler Ridge Sam Altman AI Safety Center For Countering Digital Hate Anthropic Claude

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