A survivor of domestic violence describes the severe toll of court orders after her ex, convicted of assault, gained custody rights. The case highlights endemic systems abuse in the Federal Family Circuit Court of Australia.

Leanne, a survivor of domestic abuse in Australia, suffered a severe mental health crisis after the Federal Family Circuit Court granted her ex-husband, who was convicted of assault, overnight custody of their two young daughters. The ruling triggered a panic attack and profound distress for Leanne, who had fled the country to escape further violence. Her experience illustrates the severe psychological toll that complex legal proceedings can exact on victim-survivors navigating a justice system that advocates argue is too often exploited by perpetrators.

Court Orders Override Abuse Convictions

Leanne's ex-husband received a 12-month community correction order and fines for three counts of assault, one count of harassment, and breaching two AVOs, despite being found not guilty of two choking charges. Leanne was granted sole parental responsibility but was legally required to advise him on major decisions and facilitate all handovers. In a move that shocked Leanne, a judge ordered her to attend mandatory therapy and submit proof to both her ex-husband and the court that she understood he posed no risk to the children.

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The court demanded reports from a psychologist explicitly stating that Leanne understood her ex-husband was safe, with the warning that failure to comply would result in the children being removed from her care and placed with their father full-time. Additionally, despite having no documented history of perpetrating violence, Leanne was ordered to complete a domestic violence prevention course. These orders were issued even as the court recognized the documented convictions against the father.

Systemic Exploitation of Legal Processes

Leanne's case exemplifies what researchers and advocates term systems abuse, a phenomenon where perpetrators weaponize legal processes to continue controlling and harming victims. Eighty-four percent of parenting cases in the Federal Family Circuit Court of Australia contain allegations of domestic violence, yet the secrecy of the jurisdiction makes it difficult to track systemic failures. Survivors argue that the current framework allows abusers to exploit delays, costs, and confusing orders to maintain power after physical violence has ceased.

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Leanne's ex-husband's legal team actively scrutinized her trauma responses, using her "fawning" text messages to question the legitimacy of her fear and challenge her fitness as a parent. He admitted to pouring water over her head and engaging in verbal abuse, which a judge noted raised serious concerns about his capacity to parent. Despite these admissions and convictions, the court accepted an Independent Children's Lawyer report recommending unsupervised time with the father, prioritizing contact over the documented history of abuse.

Psychological Toll and Financial Disparity

The stress of the proceedings caused Leanne's pre-existing trauma-related mental health issues to deteriorate significantly. She was hospitalized before the final hearing due to a panic attack, began taking antidepressants, and experienced worsening hearing loss, weight loss, dizzy spells, and shaking. The court's requirement to provide her home address, combined with the father's suggestion of home drop-offs, created a climate of fear, forcing her to accept handovers at locations near her home to avoid confrontation.

A stark financial imbalance characterized the litigation, with Leanne, a former lawyer, spending thousands on court-ordered evaluations while often representing herself. In contrast, her ex-husband spent nearly $500,000 on legal fees. This disparity allowed him to prolong the conflict, dragging out the litigation even after Leanne had fled with the children to the United States in 2023 to escape further abuse, triggering an INTERPOL alert under an international treaty.

Appeals and Ongoing Reform Challenges

Three appeal judges eventually overturned the mandatory therapy order, describing it as vague, likely futile, and confusing. They ruled that removing the children for non-compliance would be a sudden and extreme measure. Despite this partial victory, the final orders remained, granting the father increasing time with the children and requiring Leanne to continue providing psychological reports. Leanne stated that the process had an immense toll on her physical and mental health, leaving her with a visceral reaction whenever she sees her ex.

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The Federal Family Circuit Court of Australia has implemented reforms, including judge training and risk screening, but advocates maintain that more is needed. The case highlights the urgent need for the family law system to better protect victim-survivors from the secondary harm caused by legal processes. Leanne's story serves as a stark example of how systems abuse can persist even when a perpetrator's history of violence is fully documented and legally established.