Family Evicted After Car Crashes Into Their Marsden Home Amid Health and Housing Crisis

A Logan family faces displacement after a stolen car slams into their rental house, leading to a notice to vacate on safety grounds. The family, already coping with a cancer recovery, grapples with trauma and homelessness.

A family in Marsden, Logan, is facing eviction after a stolen car crashed into their rental home on June 8. David Williams, 49, his wife Jasmine, 47, and their three sons were told to vacate the two-storey house on Chambers Flat Road because it was deemed unsafe following the collision.

The family had initially moved into a caravan in the backyard after the crash, but returned to the house after a builder secured the damaged section. However, they were later served a Form 12 Notice to Leave, with the landlord citing safety concerns. The landlord, who did not wish to be named, stated that the family moved back in despite warnings about the property's condition.

He emphasized his responsibility toward other tenants, noting he has not raised the rent in a decade and had recently renovated the kitchen for Jasmine, a throat cancer survivor who had her voice box removed. The family is now scrambling to find new accommodation while packing up nearly two decades of memories.

They have lived at the property for ten years, and before that spent eight years next door, building a backyard skate ramp and converting part of the home into a rehearsal space for David's punk band. The crash was terrifying: David heard the vehicle tearing through a neighboring property, rushed to the scene, and found a mangled Hyundai with trapped teenagers inside. Police allege a 14-year-old girl was driving.

The family continues to cope with the trauma, supported by the local community, including music peers who know David as "Kombi David.

" They have sought advice from tenancy service QSTARS and remain in the house past the notice deadline because they have nowhere else to go. "It's a miracle that everyone's alive and no one's hurt in the house," David said, as they search for stability amid the upheaval





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