Family First MLC Sarah Game Not Ruling Out New Bill to Restrict Late-Term Abortion After Defeat

Family First MLC Sarah Game says she may reintroduce legislation to restrict late-term abortions after her bill failed in the lower house. Premier Malinauskas and opposition leader Hurn supported the bill, but it was rejected. Game plans to consult with opponents.

Family First MLC Sarah Game has signaled that she may introduce another bill to restrict late-term abortion s in South Australia , following the defeat of her proposed legislation in the lower house.

The bill, which aimed to prohibit abortions after 25 weeks except to save the mother's life or in cases of serious fetal abnormalities, was rejected despite support from Premier Peter Malinauskas and Opposition Leader Ashton Hurn. Game, a former One Nation member, expressed disappointment but noted that the backing from key political figures and public rallies indicated shifting community sentiment. She plans to consult with MPs who opposed the bill to explore potential compromises.

The defeated legislation would have tightened existing laws, which currently allow abortions after 23 weeks with approval from two doctors if the pregnancy poses a significant risk to the pregnant person's physical or mental health. Game argued the bill was necessary to protect vulnerable human life, but critics, including medical professionals, said it contradicted clinical advice.

Premier Malinauskas, who voted in favor, clarified that his support was consistent with his long-held view that abortions should be safe, legal, and rare, and that he had previously supported amendments to decriminalize abortion. He stressed that the current regime balances safety and accessibility and cautioned against allowing a single issue to dominate parliamentary proceedings. The debate has reignited discussions about abortion rights in South Australia, with both sides citing ethical and medical considerations.

Health Minister Chris Boyer, who voted against the bill, described the vote as one of the most decisive conscience votes in recent memory. He emphasized that the existing legal framework already includes safeguards and that the proposed changes were unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Game remains undeterred, stating that change is on the horizon, though she is not confident it will occur during this parliamentary term. The issue continues to polarize the community, with rallies both supporting and opposing the bill taking place outside Parliament





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abortion South Australia Sarah Game Late-Term Abortion Legislation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MP joins conservative Family First party ahead of abortion bill debateSA upper house MP Sarah Game has abandoned the political party she founded to join the conservative Family First brand, marking the third time she has changed parties in less than two years.

Read more »

Meghan Markle to return to the UK after almost four years with Prince Harry and childrenMeghan Markle will return to the UK for the first time in nearly four years, joining Prince Harry and their two children for the One Year To Go Invictus events in Birmingham in mid-July. The trip marks a rare family visit as safety concerns have previously kept Meghan and the kids from traveling to the UK. Prince Harry has expressed 'great sadness' over being unable to bring his wife and children safely to his homeland, but emphasizes safety as the top priority. The family will travel from Montecito, California. Archie, seven, was born in the UK and spent his first year there, while Lilibet, five, was born in the US. This will be only the second time the family has visited the UK together, the first being in 2022.

Read more »

State of Origin first half player ratings: How the Blues and Maroons fared in game twoWe rate the performances of every player who took the field in Wednesday night’s State of Origin clash in Melbourne.

Read more »

Test the limits with Monopoly’s latest twist on the classic family gameWarning this game may cause tears, tantrums and table flipping!

Read more »