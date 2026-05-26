Seven years after German Lisa Wiese vanished in India, a police raid on the UK-based Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light raises hope that her disappearance may soon be explained.

Lisa Wiese , a 30‑year‑old German national, vanished thirteen months after a trip to Kerala, India, and her disappearance has been a source of anguish for her family and friends for seven years.

The pause between her last known communication and the day she disappeared has been filled with speculation and unanswered questions. Her family, particularly her father AbdelRahman Hashem and her ex‑husband, have long hoped that a recent police raid on the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) headquarters in Crewe, United Kingdom, would shed light on the circumstances of her disappearance.

In March 2019, Wiese sent an email from a low‑budget hotel in India to her children, expressing affection and longing before vanishing two days later. The email left her family with a lingering fear that something terrible had happened to them. The AROPL is a small Islamic sect that has been under scrutiny by police in the UK, Germany and India.

In April 2023, the UK police conducted a dramatic raid on the sect's former orphanage in Crewe, arresting twelve individuals on suspicions of modern‑day slavery, human trafficking, forced marriage and rape. These arrests form part of the broader Operation Decker, which is focused on allegations that have nothing directly to do with Wiese.

However, the raid has reignited the hopes of Wiese's family that the authorities might finally be able to investigate her disappearance. The ex‑husband, who is also the father of her two young sons, has appealed to Cheshire Police to widen their search to include the missing German woman, urging that the UK authorities work with German and Indian police to investigate a single suspect that was of interest to all parties.

Friends and associates have painted a portrait of Wiese as a warm, empathetic, hard‑headed, free‑spirited woman who had a deep love for her children. After converting to Islam in 2011, she joined the AROPL and relocated from Egypt to Germany, Sweden and eventually to the United Kingdom as the sect established new bases. Conflict within the sect, particularly about her desire to leave and re‑enter a conventional life, seems to have escalated as the family drew together.

In late 2018, Wiese's two sons were relocated by their father to the United States to live with him temporarily, as the couple attempted to co‑parent across borders. 7 March 2019, the day she was last seen, Wiese flew to India accompanied by a fellow sect member. According to Indian authorities, the flight was paid for by another AROPL member. The reasons for the trip remain unclear, ranging from wishes for isolation from the sect to speculation over property search.

The AROPL lawyer denied any such motive, stating that Wiese was simply visiting a friend. Her arrival in India was marked by a call to her friend requesting euros for personal use, a request he complied with. While Wiese's entry card claimed residence at Amritapuri ashram, Indian police found no evidence of her visiting the Hindu retreat and coverage of the raid is yet to make clear connections between her disappearance and the sect's UK operations.

The continuation of the investigation by multiple national forces and the connection to the AROPL has created a complex legal and humanitarian scenario. All twelve arrested individuals have been released on bail pending further inquiry. While the main Operation Decker focus remains on serious crimes such as modern slavery, the British authorities remain open to extending their inquiry.

If the missing woman has indeed been held by the sect or is found elsewhere, the revelation could change the perception of the AROPL. The final chapter of this saga remains uncertain, however, as families cling to the hope that a forced sterile question will open a window of truth. For now, the question of where Lisa Wiese is and what happened to her continues to haunt those who loved her.





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