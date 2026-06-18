Family of Coogee Beach Shark Attack Victim Leah Stewart Updates on Her Condition

Leah Stewart, 34, remains on life support after a great white shark attack at Coogee Beach. Her brother reveals extreme infection risk and ongoing surgeries.

The brother of Coogee Beach shark attack victim Leah Stewart has shared an update on her condition after she was left with extensive injuries and her arm was amputated.

The family of a new mum who was attacked by a shark has revealed she is now facing an extreme risk of infection. Leah Stewart, 34, was swimming off the shore at Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs when she was attacked by a great white shark on Saturday morning.

The primary school teacher was rescued by off-duty lifeguard Charlie Verco and was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition after being given multiple blood transfusions on the beach. Leah Stewart, 34, was swimming off the shore at Coogee Beach when she was attacked by a great white shark.

Picture: GoFundMe Ms Stewart's brother, Joshua Stewart, has now revealed the new mum, whose one-year-old daughter was on the beach with a friend at the time of the attack, is still on life support. She remains on life support. The doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital have been amazing, as have the highly skilled teams of surgeons, Mr Stewart wrote on the fundraising page.

Leah has been admitted for more highly complex surgery today involving multiple specialist teams from St Vincent's. The new mum's brother revealed that given the extensive open wounds contaminated with sand and debris, the risk of infection is extreme. Please pray for her during her continued surgery and for her body to heal without infection, he added. Mr Stewart said their mother is a registered nurse who has been by her daughter's side in the intensive care unit.

The teacher's partner Fernando has returned from presenting at a conference overseas to be by her side. Her brother went on to thank her friends for curating a playlist of her favourite songs over the years to play by her bedside. We're currently printing out photos to put into her hospital room to surround her with positive memories, for when she becomes conscious, he said.

Mr Stewart said the family had been blown away by the support, care, love and generosity we've received for Leah. The attack has sparked a temporary end to a ban on drone flying over Coogee Beach, allowing Surf Life Saving NSW to scan the shores for sharks. Ms Stewart was the fourth person to fall victim to a shark attack in Australian waters in the past month, with all three other incidents proving fatal.

On May 16, 38-year-old Steven Mattaboni was attacked while spearfishing off the coast of Rottnest Island and a week later, Michael Jensz, 39, was also attacked while spearfishing at Kennedy Shoal. The incident has raised concerns about shark activity along the New South Wales coastline, with authorities urging swimmers to remain vigilant. Leah's family continues to hope for her recovery as she undergoes further surgeries and fights the risk of infection





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