Family of slain teenager Angus Beaumont hit by arson attack

The family of slain teenager Angus Beaumont has been hit by an arson attack, leaving them homeless. Police have charged a 36-year-old man with arson and he is expected to appear in court soon. The family is in need of help and support, and Mandy has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help them get back on their feet.

Tragedy has struck the family of slain Redcliffe teenager Angus Beaumont for the second time, with police charging a 36-year-old man with arson after their home and two others were burnt to the ground.

Angus was 15 years old when he was fatally stabbed in Redcliffe on March 13, 2020. His aunty, author Mandy Beaumont, has confirmed the family has fallen victim to another alleged crime. The blaze has left Ben Beaumont, Angus's mother Michelle Liddle and their other son homeless, Mandy said as she launched a GoFundMe appeal to help her family. It was an arson attack while they were in their house - my brother, his partner, and their son.

It looks like they've lost everything, she said. This on top of everything else is just too much... I don't know what's left of the house. Police allege the 36-year-old man used an accelerant to set fire to one house on Weaber Street in Clontarf at 1.50pm on Saturday before fleeing.

By 3pm, 12 fire trucks were on the scene to contain the blaze, which spread to two neighbouring houses, destroying them too. Police declared a public safety exclusion zone at 2.10pm, urging people to stay inside with the windows shut. The area included Watson, Isobel and Enoch streets, Gerald Avenue, Wendy Crescent, Bright Avenue and Cornelius Street. One of three Clontarf houses destroyed by the blaze.

The Dakabin man was later located by the police dog squad, and officers confirmed no one was injured in the incident. Police have charged the man with arson and he is expected to appear in court soon. The family is in need of help and support, and Mandy has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help them get back on their feet. The community has come together to support the family, and donations are pouring in.

The family is grateful for the support and is working to rebuild their lives. The incident is a reminder of the devastating impact of crime on families and communities. The police are working to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice. The community is coming together to support the family and rebuild their lives





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Angus Beaumont Arson Attack Clontarf Dakabin Police Investigation Gofundme Appeal

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