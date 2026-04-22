Family of Teen Found in D4vd’s Tesla Pleads for Justice

The parents of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s vehicle, have released a statement expressing their grief and demanding justice. The 21-year-old singer has been charged with her murder, alleging a disturbing motive to protect his career.

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez , a 14-year-old girl from California , has issued a heartfelt statement following the discovery of her remains in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to musician D4vd , whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

In their first public address since the tragic news broke, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, Celeste’s parents, expressed their profound grief and unwavering desire for justice. They lovingly remembered their daughter as a vibrant and spirited young woman with a passion for singing and dancing, emphasizing the close-knit bond they shared. The family cherished their weekly Friday night movie traditions, describing them as a source of wonderful memories and a testament to the love that filled their home.

They reiterated Celeste’s constant expression of affection towards them, and the immense void her loss has created in their lives. The statement, released through their legal counsel, conveyed a deep sense of sorrow and longing for their daughter, highlighting the devastating impact of her untimely death. The parents extended their sincere gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s office for their diligent work and dedication to the investigation.

They also acknowledged and appreciated the outpouring of support from the community of Lake Elsinore, where Celeste was known. This support, they noted, has been a source of comfort during an incredibly difficult time. David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old singer, has been formally charged with Celeste’s murder and entered a plea of not guilty. His legal team has indicated their intention to vigorously defend him against the charges.

The grim discovery of Celeste’s remains occurred on September 8th at Hollywood Tow, where Burke’s Tesla had been impounded. Authorities were alerted to the vehicle due to reports of a disturbing odor emanating from within. Upon inspection, investigators found Celeste’s body dismembered and placed inside bags, as detailed in court documents related to the grand jury investigation. The official cause of death remains undisclosed as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement officials have revealed disturbing details surrounding the circumstances of Celeste’s death. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell stated that detectives uncovered evidence suggesting a sexual relationship between Burke and Celeste, who had run away from her home in Riverside. A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges that sexual abuse occurred over a period spanning from September 7, 2023, to September 7, 2024.

The District Attorney’s office has asserted that Burke intentionally killed Celeste in an attempt to protect his burgeoning music career and to silence her as a potential witness to allegations of lewd and lascivious sexual acts. This assertion paints a disturbing picture of a calculated act motivated by self-preservation and a disregard for human life. The case has garnered significant media attention, raising questions about the responsibilities of public figures and the vulnerability of young people.

The family’s plea for justice underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a thorough and impartial legal process. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the court system. The community continues to mourn the loss of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and awaits a resolution that brings accountability and closure to her grieving family





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder California Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Feuds, conflict and how the royal family uses fashion as a weaponA deep dive into dressing in the Edwardian era to the Queen’s coronation is scrutinised in a pithy, fascinating read.

Read more »

Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Bear Highlights Royal Family's Enduring AppealAn analysis of how the Royal Family maintains its image amidst scandal and internal conflict, exemplified by the popularity of a £289 Queen Elizabeth II commemorative bear. The article explores the public's emotional connection to the late Queen and the role of the monarchy as a cultural touchstone.

Read more »

Breakout teen in massive Messi showdown; Aussie young gun’s stunning Premier League nodFootball: Mohamed Tour has been in historic form for Norwich City as he eyes up a starting spot for the Socceroos at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

Benji Marshall details ‘confidence issues’ behind decision to drop Wests Tigers teen prodigy Heamasi Makasini7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Broome family 'heartbroken' after teen dies in West Australian drowningThe family of 15-year-old Jack Avenell say they are 'heartbroken by the tragic loss' after he drowned at a remote Kimberley location.

Read more »

Palestinian Teen Killed in West Bank Shooting During Settler AttackAws al-Naasan, 14, and Jihad Abu Naim, 32, were killed after Israeli settlers opened fire near a school in al-Mughayyir, sparking widespread condemnation and raising concerns about escalating violence in the West Bank. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians and the increasing frequency of settler attacks.

Read more »