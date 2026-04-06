Family Road Trip: Discover Canberra with Mahindra

Explore the best of Canberra, Australia, with a family-friendly road trip presented by Mahindra. This guide highlights the XUV700's suitability for family travel, alongside attractions like Questacon, the National Museum of Australia, the National Zoo and Aquarium, and the National Arboretum.

Mahindra presents a series of exciting family road trip s, and this time, we're setting our sights on Canberra , the Australian capital, a city brimming with family-friendly attractions. The XUV700 , with its seven-seater capacity, efficient engine, and advanced digital features, is the perfect companion for this long weekend getaway. Canberra offers a delightful blend of experiences, making it an ideal destination for families seeking adventure and relaxation.

The journey itself is straightforward, a scenic three-hour drive from Sydney along the Hume Highway and Federal Highway, punctuated by convenient rest stops for a comfortable travel experience. \Canberra boasts a diverse range of accommodation options, catering to all tastes and budgets. From family-friendly holiday parks and budget-friendly motels to serviced apartments, Airbnbs, and luxurious five-star hotels, there is something to suit every family's preference and lifestyle. When it comes to dining, Canberra is fast becoming a culinary hotspot, offering a vibrant mix of cuisines and dining experiences. Lonsdale Street in Braddon is the city's culinary hub, featuring everything from food trucks to fine dining restaurants, casual cafes, and lively pizza bars. \A long weekend in Canberra promises an array of activities for all ages. Questacon – National Science and Technology Centre, a must-visit, offers interactive exhibits that spark children's interest in science. The National Museum of Australia presents a captivating journey through Australian history, from indigenous roots to European settlement, with unique displays like aboriginal bark paintings and the preserved heart of the racehorse Phar Lap. The National Zoo and Aquarium provides an opportunity to see native Australian animals and a diverse collection of marine life. For nature lovers, The National Arboretum offers breathtaking views and recreational trails, including the POD playground. For a unique experience, the Canberra Deep Space Tracking Centre, located in the Brindabella Ranges, provides insights into space exploration. Canberra offers a complete package for a fun and engaging family vacation





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Canberra Family Travel Road Trip Mahindra XUV700

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