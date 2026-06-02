Family's Agony Over Dementia Patient's Unfulfilled End-of-Life Wish

A daughter shares her family's heartbreaking struggle as her mother's explicit wish for a peaceful death is impossible under current Australian law, highlighting the emotional toll of dementia and the need for reform.

Nia Pericles has watched her mother, Moira, live with dementia for sixteen years. Her mother, diagnosed with Alzheimer's , has a clear end-of-life wish that the family cannot help her fulfill.

Dementia is now Australia's biggest killer. The television program Insight examines how patients, carers, and government support systems are equipping themselves to manage this public health crisis. The episode, titled Dealing With Dementia, is available on SBS On Demand. With two generations of women in her family touched by dementia, Nia Pericles asks herself if she will be next.

She recently underwent DNA testing for overall health and opted not to learn about Alzheimer's-related genes, but the results revealed she carries both an ApoE2 gene, which is associated with decreased risk, and an ApoE4 gene, which increases risk, though it does not guarantee the disease. When her mother Moira, now 76, was first diagnosed, the family did everything to preserve her life.

Moira had watched her own mother suffer with dementia until age 102 and was terrified of developing it. Upon diagnosis, she became acutely anxious and made it clear she wanted to end her life before she could no longer recognize her family. She knew that in Australia, there was no access to Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) for people with dementia, meaning she would have to take matters into her own hands.

The family has had many conversations over the years about how she would prefer to end her life, some of which were filmed for a documentary. Moira lived at home for ten years with care before she had to move to a locked memory support unit in residential aged care during the COVID pandemic, where she resides today. Visiting her mother in the facility is deeply saddening. The wards are filled with devastated, confused, and desperate faces.

Nia describes it as a parallel hellhole universe, though she emphasizes it is not a reflection on the dedicated staff and organizations that provide an amazing service. Moira was once a lovable, selfless powerhouse of a mother. To see her autonomy and essence-her curiosity, capacity to communicate, empathy, cheekiness, love of reading, travel, and art-diminish feels barbaric. What remains is a sentient soul who craves cuddles, listens to music, has a good appetite, and is physically able-bodied.

However, based on her explicit wishes documented on paper and in video during her early diagnosis, she does not want to be here. Her end-of-life wish was to be surrounded by family, with the lights going out peacefully. Nia feels guilty that she promised to honor this wish but cannot, leaving the family feeling powerless. The personal experience has motivated Nia to intensely research dementia and change her lifestyle to maintain brain health, while still enjoying life.

She would give up twenty years of future cuddles with her mother if it meant her mother could die now and have her end-of-life wish honored. National Dementia Helpline: 1800 100 500. Insight is Australia's leading forum for debate and powerful first-person stories. Readers can sign up for daily news or subscribe to Insight's weekly newsletter





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